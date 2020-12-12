Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid's Relationship In Trouble Due To Distance?

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, but one tabloid is claiming that isn’t the case with one celebrity couple. Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are among the many people who have to quarantine away from one another due to COVID-19. Is this distance causing the pair problems? Gossip Cop investigates the story.
“Johnny Not On The Spot For Swamped Courteney” is the glaring headline the National Enquirer uses for its article. According to sources, Courteney Cox’s mother’s unfortunate battle with dementia is causing problems between her and Johnny McDaid. The two haven’t been near each other for more than eight months because of the coronavirus pandemic. McDaid is currently in London while Cox is in L.A. The paper alleges this had left Cox alone while dealing with her mother’s health.
“Courteney was understanding and tried to be patient knowing they needed to be apart,” a supposed friend reveals, adding, as the months passed, McDaid “kept pushing his visits back.” The insider continues the actress, “is at the point now where she believes he’s content being 5,000 miles.” “She’s worried sick about her mom and feels like it would be a lot easier if Jonny was by her side. She’s angry that he could be there to help her see through these difficult times but won’t get on a plane,” the insider discloses.
The unnamed tipster says the Friends actress is ready to issue McDaid with an ultimatum, either get on a plane or get out of her life. Gossip Cop doesn’t believe one bit the pair are headed for a split, and here’s why. A more reputable outlet, People, reports Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are doing just fine despite the enormous amount of distance between them. The two recently celebrated their seventh anniversary and Cox posted a loving tribute to McDaid on her Instagram page.
Also, Cox has spoken about the difficulties with being so far away from her McDaid amid the pandemic. Despite the distance, the two have been making it work. As for the Enquirer, it’s hard to even trust what the outlet says, given its unreliability in the past. For instance, last February, the tabloid claimed Cox teamed up with Lisa Kudrow to sabotage Jennifer Aniston’s apple series, The Morning Show. The paper also maintained Cox, along with Aniston, abandoned their friend and costar, Matthew Perry. The magazine has spewed tall tales about Courteney Cox for a long time. Nothing can be trusted coming from this outlet.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
