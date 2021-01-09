Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Hold ‘Make-Or-Break’ Reunion

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid were forced to spend the better part of a year apart due to COVID-19. The two recently reunited in Ireland, but one tabloid claims that the reunion may not have been joyous at all. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Life & Style, Cox and McDaid’s “long-awaited meetup in Ireland was far from romantic.” Instead of discussing love, the two took the trip “to either figure things out or go their separate ways.” An insider said Cox “laid all her cards on the table” and “made it clear… things had to change” moving forward.
Cox lives in LA while McDaid has been living in Ireland, and the insider says “the time difference is a real problem.” The “FaceTime calls are few and far between” so at this point “Courteney’s at the end of her rope.” This “make-or-break trip” will decide if the two break-up or stay the course.
This make-or-break story comes days after OK! reported that McDaid and Cox were taking a break. Gossip Cop busted that story because, well, the two had just reunited. Life & Style and OK! are sister publications that are both owned by the same company. This story is a way of correcting its sister magazine’s story just enough to remain feasible without actually having to admit to making it all up.
This story relies solely on the testimony of an anonymous insider who has a conspicuous amount of knowledge. Only Cox and McDaid would know how long it takes to return texts, so it’s all immediately suspicious. Cox herself said she and McDaid spend “a lot of time on FaceTime,” but she still “[misses] his physical touch."
This is hardly what someone says when they're about to fly across the world for a break-up. The Scream star recently shared a smiling selfie with McDaid. It looks like this trip wasn’t all doom and gloom like the tabloid would have you believe.
Gossip Cop has busted this tabloid multiple times for its bogus coverage of Cox. It claimed Cox was trying to set up Jennifer Aniston with non-famous men around the same time Aniston was telling the press how happy she was to be single. Aniston and Cox supposedly had a falling out over Justin Theroux which is absurd because Aniston and Theroux are still on good terms.
We also busted the story that Aniston, Cox, and Lisa Kudrow were pitching a Friends movie. With the reunion set for HBO Max, we know that story was made-up. Cox and McDaid did not plan this reunion to air their grievances, so this story is completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
George Clooney 'Trapped' In Unhappy Marriage With Amal?
Truth About Hoda Kotb Leaving ‘The Today Show’
Angelina Jolie 'Hooking Up' With Justin Theroux?
Winona Ryder Reveals Why She 'Vanished' From Show Business
Is Kanye West Really Having An Affair With Jeffree Star? Investigating The Rumors [UPDATE]