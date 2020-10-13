Courteney Cox And David Arquette Getting A 'Second Chance'?

Courteney Cox and David Arquette were together fourteen years before splitting in 2010. Since the split, Arquette has since sobered up and both have met new partners. One tabloid reports that their daughter Coco Arquette is trying to get her parents back together. Gossip Cop investigates this reunion story.
Arquette and Cox fell for each other on the set of the original Scream. With Scream 5 on the horizon, New Idea reports Coco is is "understandably so excited" at the news that her parents will reunite on screen. A source says the two "have always remained on good terms," so getting back together is "not outside the realm of possibility."
While Coco suspects her mother "might still have feelings for her dad," there remains the detail of Cox and Arquette's current partners, Johnny McDaid and Christina McLarty respectively. The source says this isn't an issue, as "to this day they prioritize each other above all else." A reunion wouldn't be a surprise for McLarty or McDaid because they "have obviously noticed" the true devotion has been between Arquette and Cox all along.
This story is so bogus it's hard to know where exactly to start. It is true that both Arquette and Cox will reunite for a fifth Scream movie, and the two remain on good terms. In fact, breaking up did not put an end to Coquette Productions, their joint company. They've never stopped working together, which begs the question of why Scream 5, in particular, would spark a reunion.
The tabloid tries to handwave Arquette's current relationship as if it's not a big deal. The Arquette's, David and Christina that is, have two kids and have been married for years.
It sure looks like he's pretty devoted to his wife, even if he is still friends with his ex. As for Cox, she and McDaid have been dating since 2013. Arquette and Cox will always be in each other's lives, but it's clear that both have moved long since moved on in their love lives. There is no truth to this make-up story.
Gossip Cop busted this tabloid for claiming Richard Gere and Julia Roberts may get together, despite both having their own respective partners. It looks like this tabloid has trouble separating fiction from reality. It pulled a similar stunt with Cox's Friends co-stars when it claimed Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were getting together. In another throwback dating rumor, it claimed a few months ago that Katie Holmes and Chris Klein would reunite. Obviously none of these stories were remotely true, as Gossip Cop reported.
It doesn't matter if it's been years, if New Idea remembers an old relationship, it won't be afraid to make-up a reunion. Scream 5 will feature Arquette and Cox onscreen together again, but that reunion won't extend to divorces and new weddings. Gossip Cop can confidently say this story is bogus.
