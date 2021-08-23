This Couple Ended Up With A Staggering Bill At Gordon Ramsey Restaurant After Misreading Menu

Last September, Jeffrey Paige was visiting Atlantic City with his girlfriend when he decided to make an outdoor dining reservation at Gordon Ramsay’s Steakhouse at Harrah’s Resort.

Paige wanted to treat himself. So, after looking over the menu, he decided to splurge on a “real deal” Triple Seared Japanese A5—AKA Kobe, the finest cut of meat available.

An Offer He Couldn’t Refuse

Paige’s intention was to splurge on some Wagyu beef. But to his surprise, the Kobe steak was cheaper. It was an offer he couldn’t refuse—four ounces of the best cut of steak in the world for just $35. This is in comparison to $84 for an eight-ounce filet of Wagyu.

It was such a good deal that Paige decided to order a 12-ounce portion. He was going to make the most of this opportunity.

“I had never had real deal Kobe,” Jeffrey told the Mirror. “It was like nothing else you’ll ever have. Melt in your mouth delicious. We also ordered a couple of sides, appetizers and my girlfriend had chef Ramsay’s famous beef wellington for the first time ever.”

Then, The Bill Arrived

As the couple enjoyed their “amazing meal,” Paige said he just couldn’t believe that the Kobe was cheaper than the Wagyu. But when the bill arrived, he quickly discovered why he had such doubt. It turns out, he read the menu wrong.

When Paige went back to double check, he discovered his mistake. The Kobe was $35 per ounce, with a minimum order of four ounces. Not $35 for four ounces.

Paige’s 12-ounce Kobe steak rang up to $420. And the total bill after taxes (before tip) was a whopping $614.88. Yikes!

No Regrets

Despite failing to read the menu carefully, Paige says he has absolutely no regrets. Not only was the meal delicious, but he was happy he could “support the restaurant and its staff during these challenging times.”

When he shared his story on Reddit, Paige joked around by saying, “I wish Chef Ramsay was there to come out and call me a donut for f***ing this up lol. I enjoyed the hell out of it. No regrets baby!”

Paige says he’s a huge fan of Ramsay’s. He watches Hell’s Kitchen and Masterchef, and he’s also visited some of the chef’s other restaurants.

“The steak and the experience were unforgettable, and if I had to make this blunder at any restaurant in the world, I’m glad it was at Chef Ramsay’s,” Paige said.