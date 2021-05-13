Could Wolf Blitzer’s Run At CNN Be Coming To An End?

Could CNN staple and newscaster Wolf Blitzer’s tenure at the network be over? One tabloid asked the question earlier this year, citing rumors that the 24-hours news channel was “revamping” its lineup. Gossip Cop investigated the story.

Ratings Situation In The Situation Room?

The National Enquirer reported back in March that Blitzer was being ousted by CNN after 31 years. Sources revealed that with “new faces being promoted,” he “knows his days are numbered.” Jim Acosta and Poppy Harlow are apparently being considered to take over for Blitzer, with the rag citing their younger ages as a motivating factor.

The magazine also claimed that ratings are a factor in the network’s decision. “The Situation Room scored strong ratings after the election, but the numbers have fallen,” an insider explained, adding that Fox News’ The Five “has been trouncing him in the ratings.” Apparently, Blitzer is okay with being ousted, and a source noted that “he isn’t bitter or angry. Instead, Wolf is grateful for an amazing run.”

Wolf Blitzer Caught In A Newscaster Shuffle?

Gossip Cop can say this story is completely fabricated. It is true that The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer got bumped in January from the 5 p.m. timeslot to the 6 p.m. one, giving Jake Tapper a two-hour slot to be competitive with other news networks. It’s worth noting that Fox News also changed its lineup around the same time. The claim that Blitzer’s “days are numbered” because others are being promoted is false. You can’t get promoted much farther at a 24-hour news channel than your own evening show.

As for the ratings, Blitzer’s show has always been a strong contender in whatever timeslot it was put in. The show’s stats in April were pretty impressive, beating out MSNBC with the 25–53 demographic in its timeslot for the 35th month in a row. This April was the show’s second-highest April in its history with 1.336 total viewers. It’s also the network’s “highest-rated show among adults.” Its 6 p.m. move made it the number one cable news show in the key sales demographic of 25–54 year olds. Overall, it’s safe to say The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer isn’t going anywhere.

Host Change Up Is Not New News

Tabloids love to speculate which TV hosts, news or not, are about to leave their shows. Just this week, Gossip Cop busted two stories claiming Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was leaving his show. The first claimed that Sajak was upset with unsupportive producers and threatening to leave, while the second reported that Sajak was ready to retire. Neither were true, and the tabloid has as much insight in Blitzer’s future as they do Sajak’s.

