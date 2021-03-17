Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kaleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?

Tucker Carlson is the face of Fox News, but that could soon change. One report claims he could be on the chopping block, with Kayleigh McEnany in place to replace him. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Killer Kayleigh’

According to the National Enquirer, the arrival of Kayleigh McEnany at Fox News has the rest of the network’s stalwarts sweating. An insider says the former White House Press Secretary has a lot going for her: “she has the Fox point of view, the Fox look, and not only is she beautiful – she is smart and ambitious.” The source adds that “Kayleigh puts the fear of God into a great deal of the staff. She is very much a threat.”

The highest brass at the network, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, are worried they can’t keep up. A source said, “even the staff that never get worried are scared.” Spies claim “there are fears top personalities like Sean Hannity could be axed.” The article concludes with a source saying “Kayleigh plays office politics better than anyone. It will be very interesting to see how things go with her over the next couple of months.”

Carlson And Hannity Are Fine

The Enquirer points towards Fox News’ sagging ratings as a reason for Carlson and Hannity to be scared, but this simply doesn’t tell the whole story. Carlson and Hannity are the top rating earners at Fox News and are the main reason why Fox News is still winning in primetime. It’s possible that everyone else at Fox News could be sweating their employment status, but Hannity and Carlson have nothing to worry about.

Other Bogus Ratings Reports

This tabloid has a habit of publishing bogus cancellation stories. It claimed the Drew Barrymore Show would knock The Talk off the air. The Talk is currently on hiatus, but it has nothing to do with Drew Barrymore. It also claimed American Idol would be canceled in 2019, yet it’s still on the air. Both of these stories used ratings as an excuse, but both stories were totally false.

The Enquirer also reported that Conan O’Brien was getting “forced out” of TBS, but in reality, his switch to HBO Max means he’s staying in the WarnerMedia family. This tabloid uses “bad ratings” as a cover-all when it lacks any legitimate inside information. Carlson is Fox News in 2021, and he’s not going to be replaced by Kayleigh McEnany any time soon.

