Could This Former ‘View’ Co-Host Return For Season 25? Here’s What Her Spokesperson Says

An original co-host for The View is apparently in talks to make a return to the popular daytime talk show after she exited the show almost two decades ago. Debbie Matenopoulos, who helped inaugurate the show as a 21-year-old NYU graduate, has been having discussions with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about rejoining the show now that conservative co-host Meghan McCain is quitting. Her spokesperson has revealed that Matenopoulos would “never say never” to returning to the show, though there are a few roadblocks in the way at the moment.

An Original ‘The View’ Co-Host In Talks To Make Return

Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos were part of the original panel featured on The View that made the week-day talk show a success, and now Matenopoulos is in talks to make her triumphant return. She initially served two years on the panel before she was replaced by Lisa Ling in 1999.

Though she left the show, it clearly never left her heart as she served as a guest co-host several times over the years, with her most recent guest-hosting gig happening in 2016. Now the Home And Family host is poised to make a return, though her ongoing projects might get in the way. Matenopoulos’ spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight, “Debbie will always have a fond place in her heart for The View, the show that launched her career as a 21-year-old straight out of NYU.”

“Her rep has, in fact, been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of The View,” the spokesperson continues, adding that Matenopoulos “appreciates all the interest in her returning.”

Debbie Matenopoulos Says “Never Say Never” On ‘View’ Return

Despite the interest from fans, Matenopoulos, and ABC execs for the mom-of-one to return to the show, there are a few things that she has to consider before she fully had heartily commits to coming back to The View. “Currently, she is in development on two food shows and her own lifestyle show,” the spokesperson explained, though they were quick to add, “but she’d never say never to returning to her first television home.”

Matenopoulos’ potential return to the show comes as another longtime co-host prepares to exit. Conservative firebrand Meghan McCain recently announced that she will not be returning for the next season of the hot topic debate show, choosing instead to spend more time with her daughter, Liberty. McCain’s time on the show was marked with dozens of on-camera arguments with her co-hosts, as well as rumors of behind-the-scenes tensions. Since returning from her maternity leave earlier this year, McCain has had several blow-ups with her co-hosts, most notably with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

The rhetoric on the show became so “toxic” that the new president of ABC called a meeting with all the co-hosts as well as the show’s producers to ask for an end to the personal attacks. McCain reportedly stormed out of the meeting, with sources claiming she’d felt personally singled out by the comment. It’s still undecided just who will be taking McCain’s spot on the show, but clearly, the replacement process is underway.

