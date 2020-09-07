Could Prince Harry Be Planning To Go Into The Marijuana Business?

“From Pothead Prince To Marijuana Mogul?” reads the headline of a new tabloid report. Could Prince Harry be planning on using the grounds of his new Santa Barbara home as a weed farm? Gossip Cop investigates the claim.
The latest issue of the Globe asserts a billionaire named Alki David “wants to fund the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex to plant special hemps seeds.” David tells the tabloid “It’s a golden opportunity for Harry and Meghan [Markle],” adding that by growing David’s grass, Prince Harry would, “be crowned the ‘king of cannabis’!”
You're probably asking yourself who is this benevolent billionaire looking to finance Prince Harry’s grow operation. David is the scion of a wealthy Greek family, an heir to a Coca-Cola bottling fortune worth billions. He’s also been in the news for some pretty bad actions recently.
David was arrested in May 2019 in St. Kitts with a reported 5,000 cannabis plants on his private jet. He has also spend a good part of the last decade paying out around $74 million to women who have sued him for sexual harassment. This hardly seems the type of person that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would want to get into business with. It does seem exactly like the kind of person who would seek out any and all publicity, including making wild claims to tabloids like the Globe.
This story is a continuation of a bogus narrative the Globe has been pushing since April when it claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were buying a marijuana farm in California. Gossip Cop busted that story at the time, pointing out the duke and duchess have no intention of tarnishing the royal family and while cannabis is legal in California, it’s not the kind of business they would get involved with, especially not with someone like David.
Every week there seems to be a competition between the various tabloids to see how silly a story they can come up with regarding Prince Harry. The Globe is no exception, either.
For example, two weeks ago, the disreputable paper claimed Prince Harry and his brother Prince William were planning to exhume their mother, Princess Diana, in an attempt to “prove” she was murdered. It was a distasteful article, to say the least, and Gossip Cop wasted no time debunking the ghoulish allegation.
The classless tabloid also claimed alleged Prince Harry was admitted to a mental hospital earlier this year due to PTSD. Once again, Gossip Cop stepped in to correct the insulting story. While the army veteran has spoken about his struggles with PTSD after serving in Afghanistan, he did not check into the psych ward earlier this year. Shameless.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.