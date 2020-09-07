Could Prince Harry Be Planning To Go Into The Marijuana Business?

David was arrested in May 2019 in St. Kitts with a reported 5,000 cannabis plants on his private jet. He has also spend a good part of the last decade paying out around $74 million to women who have sued him for sexual harassment. This hardly seems the type of person that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would want to get into business with. It does seem exactly like the kind of person who would seek out any and all publicity, including making wild claims to tabloids like the Globe.