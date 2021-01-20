Could Kate Middleton Be A 'Surprise Witness' Against Meghan Markle In Lawsuit?

Middleton Is On Markle’s Side

Putting aside the obvious fact that she couldn’t be a surprise witness if Markle’s defense knew she’d testify, Middleton is firmly on Markle’s side in this lawsuit. Middleton has had her own issues with the British press, which included striking down a Tatler article for “[containing] a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations.” It’s pretty hard to believe she would take up the side of the tabloid against her own family since she’s had her own issues with the tabloids, so Gossip Cop is busting this story.