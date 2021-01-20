Could Kate Middleton Be A 'Surprise Witness' Against Meghan Markle In Lawsuit?

It seems that 2021 has brought news from across the pond that Meghan Markle’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday could come to an end sooner rather than later. One tabloid believes that this is because Kate Middleton was a surprise witness for the tabloid. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Markle wants to bring her lawsuit to an end out of fear that Middleton is “being called in as a surprise superstar witness’” in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday. A source says that “nobody knows for sure” if Middleton will actually testify, for “the Mail’s representation would keep something like that under lock and key.” Markle is “convinced they’ve got someone huge on-side,” and Middleton would fit the bill.
The tabloid’s explanation for why Middleton would testify is not very coherent. It says that Middleton and Prince William “absolutely cannot have the Sussexes destroy Buckingham Palace’s relationship with the media over a petty copyright and privacy squabble.” The Mail on Sunday is hardly The Times. If Middleton were to get involved directly, then it would elevate this “petty” lawsuit into a worldwide event.
The current status of Markle’s lawsuit is changing rapidly. The most recent news is that she’s asked the judge to settle the case now before it goes to trial. Her lawyers said “it’s a very straightforward case about the unlawful publication of a private letter” so a judge could summarily make a decision and avoid a trial. The legal system is a complicated thing, but clearly, this action has nothing to do with Kate Middleton.
Putting aside the obvious fact that she couldn’t be a surprise witness if Markle’s defense knew she’d testify, Middleton is firmly on Markle’s side in this lawsuit. Middleton has had her own issues with the British press, which included striking down a Tatler article for “[containing] a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations.” It’s pretty hard to believe she would take up the side of the tabloid against her own family since she’s had her own issues with the tabloids, so Gossip Cop is busting this story.
This is the last source you should trust for stories about Middleton and Markle. It claimed to have an exclusive interview with Middleton, only to print an interview about Middleton. It reported that Markle walked out on Prince Harry not once, but twice. Markle and Prince Harry are still together, so clearly this tabloid doesn’t know what it’s talking about.
This lawsuit story also neglects to mention New Idea’s own narrative about Middleton rushing to Markle's side after Markle published her most recent op-ed. In that exploitative story, the two had buried the hatchet which would make this witness story impossible. This tabloid is unwittingly acknowledging that it publishes bogus stories by forgetting its own continuity. Middleton is not going to be a surprise witness for the Mail on Sunday, for the story is completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
