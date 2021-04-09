Could Dale Moss Be The Next ‘Bachelor’?

Is Dale Moss going to be the next star of The Bachelor? That’s what one article was claiming earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.

Moss Ready To Find Love Again?

Since The Bachelorette wrapped with Dale Moss and Clare Crawley engaged, the couple eventually decided to call it off. By all reports, the split was amicable, and the pair held no hard feelings towards one another. That being said, is Moss ready to find love on-screen once again? That’s what a recent report from Life & Style is claiming. The article insists that the fans already love Moss, and getting him on the show would bring in the viewers.

The article speculates about how Crawley would take the news as well. Everyone watched her fall hard for the former NFL player, and it would be no small thing to watch him go through it all again with someone else. Especially with it being so soon after they broke off their engagement, it wouldn’t be surprising if Crawley wasn’t happy about it.

Moss Is Not Ready To Join ‘The Bachelor’

So, is Moss really going to be the next Bachelor? Not at all. The tabloid is right that such a prospect would definitely get fans interested, but there’s absolutely nothing pointing to the Bachelorette alum joining the sister show. After these rumors gained some traction, Moss stated that he’s “not there yet.” The statement seems to mean that he’s not ready to jump back into the dating pool so soon after his split from Crawley. Even if he were, joining a tv show centered around your love life is no small thing, and it’s something he clearly isn’t comfortable with at this time. Clearly, the tabloid needs to check its sources.

But that’s not the only reason Moss isn’t suiting up to hand out some roses. The good news is, Moss and Crawley have gotten back together. The couple’s story doesn’t seem to have ended as quickly as the public believed. A recent Instagram post of Moss’ showing him and Crawley getting closer over coffee seems to have confirmed that they are back together in some capacity.

This isn’t the first time the tabloid has been wrong about the show. Not long ago, Life & Style reported that the show was being canceled. Gossip Cop brought some good news to fans when we confirmed that the claim was bogus. Furthermore, with Moss’ statement dismissing the rumor combined with his reunion with Crawley, it’s clear there was never any truth to the article. The next Bachelor has yet to be named, but for those speculating, you can cross Moss’ name off the list.

