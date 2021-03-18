Gossip Cop

Could Britney Spears Be Oprah Winfrey’s Next Bombshell Interview?

4:29 pm, March 18, 2021
Britney Spears stands against a beige background
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Oprah Winfrey is still riding out rave reviews for her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and she could be adding Britney Spears to her interview roster in the near future. A source close to the pop star recently revealed that Spears has been considering speaking out and telling her own story, and Winfrey is at the top of her list of interviewers.

Britney Spears To Sit Down With Oprah Winfrey? It’s Not Impossible

Following the wave of support she received in the wake of the HBO documentary Framing Britney Spears, the “Toxic” singer has been seriously thinking about coming forward to tell her own story. “Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn’t feel others should tell her story,” a source close to Spears told Entertainment Tonight

Despite the fact that Spears has “always hated doing interviews,” the source continued, “Oprah would most likely be her first choice” of interviewers. It’s best not to get your hopes up just yet, however, the source cautioned. “At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.” The insider remained mum on what those next steps might look like.

The New York TimesFraming Britney Spears might have been an unauthorized documentary, but in the weeks since it was released, Spears has reportedly “been much happier.” Those close to her believe is because of all the support she received from her fans in the wake of the documentary. The pop star’s conservatorship case heads back to court in April, where Spears’ request to appoint Jodi Montgomery as her permanent conservator will be reviewed. 

We have to be honest, a sit-down interview with Britney Spears, where she goes into detail about her past, present, and future plans with Oprah Winfrey sounds divine. So often in Spears’ life, other people were telling her story. We’d love to hear her side of it all, but only if that’s what she chooses. We would like to issue one note of caution, Gossip Cop sees rumors of “tell-all” interviews a lot in the gossip media, and very often, they don’t come to fruition, so we must add that qualifier.

