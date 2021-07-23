‘Cougar’ Angelina Jolie Teaching The Weeknd To Be Her ‘Boy-Toy Booty Call’?

Lately, Angelina Jolie has been seen out in public with some famous male faces, causing whispers that Jolie is dating around. One publication is now purporting that Jolie is teaching The Weeknd how to be her friend with A-list benefits. Gossip Cop investigates this story.

Something Physical Between Jolie And The Weekend?

The Weeknd is apparently “ mesmerized” by Jolie, according to the Globe. “He’s begging Angelina to take him under her wing and help him move to the next level as an entertainer, charity worker, philanthropist, and all-around human being,” an unnamed source told the outlet. The so-called couple was first spotted having dinner together in June.

However, the source and the publication assert the rapper has more than charity work on his mind. “He’s hero-worshipped her most of his adult life and thinks she’s the sexiest person on the planet,” the source spills. “For Angie’s part, it’s nice to have someone intelligent and who can boost her popularity with her younger fans.” Though the source did not go into detail about what exactly their arrangement could be, it can be inferred that the outlet believes that something spicy is going on based on how the source concludes the article. “Experimentation and variety is what she’s all about these days. She’s embracing her wild streak again.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

It’s really low for a publication to sexualize Jolie’s charity work, something she is infamous for. Earlier this year, Vogue broke down the social causes Jolie cares about, including the interests of refugees, preventing sexual violence, saving child soldiers, and helping find solutions for multiple humanitarian crises around the world. She has her own foundations and has even directed and produced movies about issues she cares about, like First They Killed My Father, The Breadwinner, and Difret. If The Weeknd genuinely cares about her philanthropy, it’s probably because Jolie has an impressive resume.

Side note: Jolie doesn’t need help finding younger fans. Not only has she gained a fanbase with the Tomb Raider and Kung Fu Panda franchises, but Maleficent made $758.5 million at the box office. Oh, and she is about to be a part of the largest franchise in cinematic history with Eternals due out in November. She’s about to be in a Marvel movie so she doesn’t need The Weeknd to gain a younger audience.

Angelina Jolie On The Prowl?

The Globe has made wild speculations against Jolie before. In 2020, the outlet claimed Jolie was through with men and now on the prowl looking for women. The publication ran a story earlier this month reporting that Jolie may have a flirty and possible romantic relationship with her former co-star Johnny Depp. Gossip Cop proved both stories wrong.

