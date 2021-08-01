Corey Gamble Can’t Get A Cent From Kris Jenner, Wants To Break Up?

Gossip Cop

Because of her high profile and their age difference Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s relationship has long been under intense scrutiny by the press. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of reports claiming the couple is breaking up over money, so let’s look back and see if we can figure out what is going on with the couple.

Corey Gamble Neglected By Kris Jenner? 

In February, the Globe reported that Jenner was “humiliated” and “stressed to the max” after “long-suffering boy toy” Gamble threatened to dump her. The publication alleged that the momager’s busy schedule of preparing the family for their new streaming series, helping her daughter Kim Kardashian with her divorce from Kanye West, and dealing with a sexual conduct lawsuit against her by her former bodyguard, had gotten in the way of their relationship. The outlet claimed Gamble was feeling neglected and wanted to walk away. Gossip Cop pointed out that the tabloid falsely reported that the couple was getting married in a previous issue. 

Gamble Pleading To Have His Allowance Raised? 

The National Enquirer claimed earlier this month that the couple was having issues after Jenner supposedly refused to up Gamble’s allowance. The outlet went on to call him a glorified secretary who can’t even pay for his own phone bill. “The poor guy is paid peanuts, like a few grand a month that barely covers his expenses, and it’s starting to get on his nerves,” an inside source revealed. Gossip Cop pointed out that Gamble has a day job working as a talent manager for SB projects, run by Scooter Braun. Jenner certainly pays for a lot of things in their relationship, but Gamble does just fine on his own. 

Jenner Refuses To Give Boyfriend A Raise Despite $170 Million Net Worth?

This story was perpetuated a few weeks later when OK! reported that Gamble was begging his longtime girlfriend and employer, Kris Jenner, to give him a raise. The outlet alleged that when the couple got together in 2014, Gamble “basically gave up his life to be Kris’ full-time lackey,” as a source spilled. “The poor guy gets maybe a few grand a month, which barely covers his expenses even though Jenner is worth a reported $170 million.” As Gossip Cop reported in the previous story, Gamble works for an extremely successful management company on his own, whose clients include Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, and Kanye West. Jenner may be worth $170 million, but Gamble is fine all on his own.

If we’ve learned anything here today, it’s that the couple isn’t breaking up, Gamble can afford his own lifestyle, and Jenner takes care of those in her circle. The tabloids may not know what they are talking about but Gossip Cop does.

