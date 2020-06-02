Cops Called On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle For An Explosive Fight?

It seems as though New Idea seriously has it out for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, though Gossip Cop is at a loss as to what they did to the tabloid to elicit such treatment. Back in January, just before they announced they would be stepping down as full-time royals, we debunked a cover story from the magazine insisting that Markle and Prince Harry had secretly broken up nearly three months before. But it was just another blatant bait-and-switch: the actual article merely claimed that the couple were “struggling privately with the pressures” of being in the spotlight, which was also false.