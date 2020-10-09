'Control Freak' Carrie Underwood Hurting Marriage To Mike Fisher With 'Nitpicking'?

Has American Idol winner Carrie Underwood become a “control freak” during quarantine, which has begun causing tension in her marriage to former NHL player Mike Fisher? One tabloid recently claimed Underwood’s chronic “nitpicking” had the former hockey player “climbing the walls.” Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and can set the record straight.
“Carrie Becomes Quarantine Control Freak” a recent headline out of the National Enquirer read. The often debunked outlet alleged that all the time that the “nitpicking” Underwood spent with her husband, Mike Fisher, in their Tennessee home during quarantine hadn’t been exactly pleasant for the retired hockey star.
According to suspicious sources who spoke with the tabloid, Underwood had been working nonstop on her new album, The Gift, and was “demanding the house be in perfect order.” If Fisher so much as left “a crumb anywhere,” Underwood would supposedly “blow a fuse.” A so-called “pal” snitched,
Mike’s not used to having his every move critiqued, and it’s starting to get to him.
The outlet cited its previous reporting, which claimed that the American Idol alum had allegedly “butted heads” with her husband over how the couple was choosing to raise their sons. Now the two were apparently battling over Underwood’s recent “obsession” with the family eating healthy, with sources telling the Enquirer the country music star would get upset “if her former hockey-playing hubby strays from her menu.”
Mike’s fine with making sure the kids are squared away with breakfast, lunch and even dinner, but Carrie’s very fussy about what they eat. And she gets on his case if he doesn’t leave the kitchen immaculate afterward.
Though the issue was seemingly minor, the sources insisted that this recent spell of tension spelled major trouble for the couple. “Mike tells friends he’s trying to be a good husband, but Carrie nitpicks about everything,” the “insider” whispered, concluding, “Nobody would be surprised if this blows up big-time!”
It would be difficult, if not impossible, to not notice how often this bogus narrative pops up with Carrie Underwood in particular, but she’s far from the only female celebrity stereotyped as a no fun, shrewish, nagging wife. Even celebrity women who aren’t currently married, like Gwen Stefani, get this treatment from the tabloids. Clearly these writers are still living in the 1950s when these sort of stereotypes could fly by without a second glance, but times are different now.
Throughout her career, Carrie Underwood has remained in firm control of her image and music, a feat that not many other artists have managed to do. Underwood being a successful woman in charge of her own destiny certainly seems to strike a nerve at the Enquirer. Could Underwood and her husband be annoying each other during lockdown? Entirely possible. Are the circumstances put forth by this tabloid and its sources correct? Not likely at all.
Part of the reason Gossip Cop finds it difficult to take this tabloid’s stories seriously is because we’ve seen so many bad faith reports from this outlet. In fact, we recently called it out for publishing an article claiming that Underwood and Fisher were at odds over Fisher considering becoming a coach for the NHL. We determined the story was wholly inaccurate.
Underwood’s marriage to Mike Fisher has been under the tabloid microscope for years. This outlet’s sister publications have often been behind these bogus reports. For instance, Star reported in 2018 that Fisher had walked out on Underwood. Gossip Cop called foul on the rumor at the time. Two years later, it’s clear the outlet had no clue what it was talking about. That’s pretty much par for the course for tabloids, though.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.