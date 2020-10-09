'Control Freak' Carrie Underwood Hurting Marriage To Mike Fisher With 'Nitpicking'?

Carrie Underwood Isn't Fighting With Her Husband

It would be difficult, if not impossible, to not notice how often this bogus narrative pops up with Carrie Underwood in particular, but she’s far from the only female celebrity stereotyped as a no fun, shrewish, nagging wife. Even celebrity women who aren’t currently married, like Gwen Stefani, get this treatment from the tabloids. Clearly these writers are still living in the 1950s when these sort of stereotypes could fly by without a second glance, but times are different now.