Conchata Ferrell, 'Two and a Half Men' Star, Has Passed Away

Ferrell was most well known for her role as Berta, a brash and outspoken housekeeper, in the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. Often a scene-stealer, the role lead to two Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2005 and 2007. Her other notable projects include Edward Scissorhands, E/R, Grace and Frankie, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and L.A. Law, which also landed her an Emmy nomination in 1992.