Conchata Ferrell, 'Two and a Half Men' Star, Has Passed Away

Conchata Ferrell died on Monday, October 12th at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California. According to Deadline, her death was caused by complications following a cardiac arrest. The actress's family was by her side at the time of her death. She was 77.
Ferrell was most well known for her role as Berta, a brash and outspoken housekeeper, in the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. Often a scene-stealer, the role lead to two Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2005 and 2007. Her other notable projects include Edward Scissorhands, E/R, Grace and Frankie, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and L.A. Law, which also landed her an Emmy nomination in 1992.
Ferrell's Two and a Half Men co-stars, including Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, and Melanie Lynskey took to Twitter to pay their condolences and share fond memories of Ferrell. Sheen called the news a "shocking and painful loss."
Fans also paid tribute to the actress in response to her passing.
Ferrell is survived by her husband Arnie Anderson, her daughter Samantha, and two step daughters.