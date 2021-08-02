Gossip Cop

Lifestyle

You Might Be Aging Yourself By Committing These 3 Makeup Mistakes–Here’s How To Fix Them

D
Dana Hopkins
5:15 am, August 2, 2021
Woman applying makeup
(goodluz / Shutterstock)

Before we begin, we want to let you know that we don’t think aging or looking older is bad. Honestly, we think it’s gorgeous. But, caking on the makeup isn’t always the most faltering look as we age.

Sure, when you were in your teens, wearing a lot of makeup made you feel more mature. It may have even fooled some folks into thinking you were a little older than you actually were. But if you’re still using the same makeup brands from years ago paired with the same techniques, it’s time to upgrade your routine.

Read on for makeup mistakes you should avoid when it comes to age. 

Applying Heavy Eyeliner

Eyeliner draws attention to the eyes, making them appear larger and enhancing their shape. But a lot can go wrong when it comes to eyeliner application.

Applying eyeliner too heavily, using a pitch black liquid eyeliner or drawing sharp lines will quickly age your face. Same goes for applying eyeliner to only the lower lash line. These techniques may highlight fine lines around the eyes, drag them down and make your eyes appear smaller.

For a softer look, use a brown pencil or gel eyeliner only on the upper waterline. Diffuse it to rid of any sharp edges. If you just have to use eyeliner on the bottom, only add it to the butter corners of the eyes. 

Choosing The Wrong Lip Liner

Makeup trends from the early years shouldn’t always come back. Especially when its a dark lip liner paired with a frosted lip gloss.

With that said, lip liner will never really go out of style, but just don’t make the mistake of wearing a super light lipstick with a bold liner. 

Instead, opt for a lip liner that’s about a shade darker than your lipstick. To make your lips appear larger, you can even overdraw your lips a little after you’ve applied foundation. Just don’t go overboard.

Wearing Matte Foundation

Matte foundations tend to cling to your skin and accentuate lines and wrinkles. Yes, they typically provide full coverage, but they overall seem too heavy for most skin types. This is especially true for those with dry skin. 

Instead, opt for a lightweight serum foundation. Serum foundations hydrate the skin, making it appear more youthful and moisturized. They also help even out your complexion, repair problem spots and balance out facial oils. And best of all, it looks natural and fresh.

Get The Look:

  1. COVERGIRL Perfect Blend Eyeliner Pencil (Brown)
    2. COVERGIRL Perfect Blend Eyeliner Pencil (Brown)
    $4.44
    shop now
  2. Loreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation
    3. Loreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation
    $11.97
    shop now
  3. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Slide On Lip Pencil
    4. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Slide On Lip Pencil
    $8.00
    shop now

