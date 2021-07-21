6 Common Laundry Mistakes You’re Probably Making & How To Fix Them

Laundry is a never-ending saga. Wear, sort, wash, dry, fold, put away and repeat for eternity. It seems pretty straightforward, but you maybe be making mistakes when laundering your clothes and household items.

From overfilling your washer and dryer to forgetting to properly maintain your machines, you may make these mistakes daily. Here are the solutions to all of your common laundry mistakes.

1. Not Properly Caring For Your Machines

Keeping up on the maintenance of your washer and dryer will help keep your machines running efficiently and effectively for years to come.

Make sure your washer and dryer are both leveled. Most machines have adjustable feet on the bottom for easy leveling. If your machine vibrates or rocks, that’s a sign that they are uneven.

You should also consider running a clean washer cycle about once a month with white cleaning vinegar or a type of appliance cleaner. Cleaning your machine will kill the mildew, mold and scum that builds up over time.

We also recommend deep cleaning your dryer’s lint trap, exhaust vent and outside vent cap. It not only helps with the efficiency of your dryer but will keep your home safer. Keeping lint from building up helps prevent fires.

2. Sorting Laundry Only By Color

Some people sort laundry by color. Other people throw everything in together and hope for the best. Honestly, I fall somewhere in between.

However, sorting the same types of material into loads will help keep your clothing looking its best. Some examples include having separate loads for linens, jeans, delicate tops and baby clothes. Sure, it’s an added step, but the longevity of your clothes will significantly increase.

3. Using Too Much Detergent

You may be using way too much laundry detergent. Liquid, pods and powder detergents all have pros and cons, but using too much can cause damage to your clothes and leave a residue on your garments and in your machines.

(Yuganov Konstantin / Shutterstock)

I’ve only just transitioned to pods for both laundry and dishes, and I can say that I love them! It takes all of the guesswork out of measuring. Be mindful, however, to keep out of reach of children and animals.

4. Not Prepping Your Clothes Before Washing

If you’re thinking, at least I wash my clothes, you’re not alone! However, here are a few extra steps to make sure your clothing gets as clean as possible without getting ruined in the wash.

According to Martha Stewart’s website, you should, “zip zippers, close snaps and hooks and secure Velcro to prevent snags and abrasions.”

Also make sure to “empty pockets and turn them inside out, unfurl socks and unroll cuffs. Tie sashes and strings to prevent tangling. Place delicate items like lingerie and fine knitwear in zippered mesh bags. Turn delicate items, sweaters and cotton t-shirts inside out to prevent pilling. Put socks in a pillowcase or mesh bag so they don’t get separated.”

I know, it seems excessive, but it makes sense.

5. Using Dryer Sheets

If you aren’t using wool dryer balls, now’s the time to start.

Throwing wool dryer balls into your dryer helps clothes dry more efficiently. They also help reduce wrinkles, reduce static and are better for the environment than dryer sheets. What’s not to love?

6. Forgetting To Wash Some Items

You know to wash your jeans about every ten wears, throw in your undergarments when they’re soiled and regularly wash your towels, t-shirts and lounge wear. Or, at least, you know you should. But what about those items that are often forgotten? You may be wondering what items I’m even talking about!

So, here’s you reminder to regularly wash bath mats, curtains, sheets, tablecloths, pillows and shower curtains.

