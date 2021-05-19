Comedian Paul Mooney, Star Of ‘Chappelle Show,’ Dead At 79

Comedian Paul Mooney died at the age of 79 early this morning. Mooney had a long and storied career as both a comic and an actor, having starred in The Buddy Holly Story and The Chappelle Show, which showed off his incredible range and talent.

Comedy Legend Paul Mooney Passed Early Wednesday

According to Roland Martin, he was contacted by a family member of Paul Mooney’s who told him the famed comedian had died after suffering a heart attack at his Oakland home early Wednesday morning. “His cousin, Rudy Ealy, just called me from Paul’s phone and said he passed away two hours ago after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland. He was 79,” the tweet read in part. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news with Mooney’s rep, Cassandra Williams.

BREAKING NEWS: Comedic legend Paul Mooney has passed away. His cousin, Rudy Ealy, just called me from Paul's phone and said he passed away two hours ago after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland. He was 79. We will pay tribute to him tonight on #RolandMartinUnfiltered — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 19, 2021

Mooney’s Twitter account also tweeted out a message, writing, “Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts …you’re all are the best!” The tweet also contained a special message to the many fans, friends, and family who had loved Mooney. “To all in love with this great man.. many thanks,” the message concluded.

Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts …you’re all are the best!…… Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy – ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks🙏🏾 — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) May 19, 2021

Mooney is survived by three of his four sons. His son Symeon passed away in 2001. Mooney will be fondly remembered for his work on The Chappelle Show as well as for writing for the legendary Richard Pryor. He also starred in the Spike Lee directed dramedy Bamboozled. He will be deeply missed.

