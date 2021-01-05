Who Is Colin Mochrie? Here's What The 'Whose Line' Star is Up To Today

"Not that all our scenes are dirty, but on television, there is that concern in the back of your mind because you're never really sure where the line is," Mochrie explained. "Also on television, you have so many people involved in the final product—network executives, producers, and so forth. What I love about the stage is everything depends on us. If the show sucks, it's because we suck; if it goes well, it's because we did well."