Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson’s Marriage In Trouble Just Months In?

Was Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson‘s marriage doomed from the start? That the story multiple tabloids are pushing. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson Delayed Wedding Plans?

Last year, Star reported that Jost and Johansson were struggling to agree on where to live, and had put off their wedding plans as a result. According to the tabloid, Jost wanted to move to LA while Johansson would rather stay in NYC. The couple’s differences had insiders speculating that the wedding may never happen. While the magazine conceded that Johansson and Jost cared for each other deeply, they simply had “very different visions for the future.”

Of course, Gossip Cop knew right away that the report was totally false. The phony insiders weren’t fooling anybody. While Johansson and Jost did inform the public that their wedding plans were delayed, that was simply due to COVID concerns. There was absolutely nothing to suggest that the couple was arguing over Jost’s desire to move to LA, especially since Jost’s job at SNL requires his presence in NYC.

Jost And Johansson Almost Called Off The Wedding?

Then, OK! reported that Jost and Johansson were “nowhere near getting married.” The tabloid insisted the couple was at odds over prenups and where to have the ceremony. According to the report, Jost “feels like it’s a lot of stress to organize,” and was tossing around the idea of eloping. The magazine even went as far as to claim that Jost and Johansson hadn’t even hired a wedding planner, meaning they clearly weren’t serious about getting married.

Ironically, very shortly after the article was published, it was revealed that Johansson and Jost had tied the knot. Obviously, nothing in the tabloid’s report was factual, and they really were determined to wed. The couple partnered with Meals On Wheels to share the news of their wedding, and it was announced that “Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones.”

Jost And Johansson Call It Quits?

Then, Woman’s Day inserted itself into the couple’s story, insisting that their relationship had come to an early end. The tabloid asserted that Jost had grown “incredibly insecure about [Johansson’s] past relationships,” and Johansson just couldn’t take it anymore. The magazine alleged that it was unlikely the couple was ever going to wed.

But, of course, the couple did get married. Gossip Cop figured that the couple either got over their differences at lightning speed, just in time for their wedding, or they were never struggling to begin with. Of course, the latter was the more likely scenario.

Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson Had A Close Call Months Before Wedding?

Not long after their marriage was announced, Woman’s Day tried again, reporting that the couple had nearly broken up months before the wedding. According to the tabloid, Jost was “spotted chatting up women” in the Hamptons, and his “flirty behavior led some to think the wedding would never happen.” The couple’s “bumps along the way” reportedly had people close to the couple wondering it they would be getting married at all.

Of course, the report was totally false. Obviously, the tabloid was trying to rain on Jost and Johansson’s parade. Surely there were occasional bumps in the road for the couple, no relationship is perfect, but that’s no reason to doubt their commitment to one another. The allegations of Jost’s flirty behavior were unfounded, and it’s unlikely that there is any reason to doubt their intentions.

