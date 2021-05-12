Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson ‘Over’ Due To His Insecurities?

Are Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson breaking up? One report says Johansson was having second thoughts about the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘ScarJo & Colin: It’s Over’

Back in September, Woman’s Day claimed that Johansson and Jost were not happy. A source said the couple had decided to call the whole thing off. The insider revealed that Jost was “funny on stage, but miserable as hell when the show’s over,” and the SNL star was “incredibly insecure about her past relationships.” The story concluded with a source saying, “Scarlett feels like he’s a different person these days.”

Like many A-listers, Johansson has some star-studded exes. She was married to Ryan Reynolds for a few years and briefly dated Jack Antonoff before that. This story keeps things deliberately vague as to why specifically Jost would feel intimidated, however. These folks are high-profile, but obviously, they’ve all moved on with their lives.

What’s Going On With Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost?

The best way to bust a story is usually just to wait it out. Gossip Cop can easily bust this story now because Jost and Johansson did get married the following month. Either they got over these critical issues in record time, or the story was made up. We’re confident it was the latter.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are still getting targeted with bogus stories. The National Enquirer claimed that Johansson wanted Jost to quit his job at Saturday Night Live. We’ve already debunked Star for making the exact same claim on more than one occasion. Considering SNL is where Jost and Johannson met, it just doesn’t make sense that she’d be eager for him to leave it behind.

Missed The Mark Before

Back in 2019, Woman’s Day claimed that the couple was throwing a lavish wedding at Hugh Jackman’s house. This tabloid said a wedding would happen when it ultimately didn’t, then said a wedding wouldn’t happen when it actually did. This is about the last place you should for stories about Johansson and Jost.

Once Jost and Johansson got married, Woman’s Day abruptly changed its story. In November, it claimed that the two nearly broke up after Jost was “spotted chatting up women.” This story was completely at odds with the older breakup story, and it too was completely false.

Meanwhile, Star claims that the two nearly called off the wedding because they had different visions of the future. The wedding happened. They’re happy. These stories were completely bogus.

