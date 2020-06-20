Colin Jost Has Had A Wild Time As Scarlett Johansson's Fiancé

The Couple's Wedding Is A Frequent Topic

Star also reported earlier this year that Scarlett Johansson was blowing off Jost when it came to setting a wedding date. The outlet's tipsters said that the actress was worried about walking down the aisle for a third time after her two previous marriages ended in divorce. Jost, the article claimed, was at a loss and totally exasperated. "He doesn't feel like he should have to pay the price for Scarlett's previous heartaches," one unnamed source said. "He's shown her that she can trust him with her heart. They've been together for more than two years — and Colin believes that by now Scarlett should know what she has in him." To the rumor's credit, the couple still hasn't set a public date, although the story doesn't mention the possibility of the couple simply keeping the date to themselves.