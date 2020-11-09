Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson Were About To Break Up Just Months Before Wedding: Report

Saturday Night Live played cupid for its weekend update anchor Colin Jost and occasional host Scarlett Johansson. The two recently got married after three years of dating, but one tabloid claims that this wedding wasn’t always in the cards. Were the two really arguing nonstop before the wedding? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, the wedding of Jost and Johansson looked like it may never happen. A source tells the tabloid, “The joy didn’t come without its fair share of drama.” The two apparently “seemed headed for a split” earlier this year after Johansson was spotted without her engagement ring, and Jost was “spotted chatting up women” in the Hamptons, the insider explains.
Jost’s “flirty behavior led some to think the wedding would never happen,” they add, yet here we are. The two have allegedly had “a few bumps along the way” and “also fought over everything” when planning the wedding. All of this said, the two are still smiling and happy to be “Jost married.”
Listen Woman’s Day, you just need to know when to let your bogus tall tales go. This short article reeks of desperation. The two have just gotten married, so obviously the two are happy together. Whatever bogus drama this tabloid claims to know is simply irrelevant at this point, and there’s no point in printing a story about the drama that left the couple themselves clearly unbothered.
Like any famous couple, Jost and Johansson have been subjected to many baseless rumors about their relationship. The incidents listed here — flirtatious behavior and a lack of a ring — are just invented drama. The two reportedly got married on the fly, so there were no laborious arguments over guest lists as the tabloid claims. If there had been any legitimate drama, then the two wouldn’t have tied the knot.
This tabloid actually previously said that these two would get married in a lavish wedding at Hugh Jackman’s home. The two ended up getting married in a small ceremony at Johansson’s home, so that whole Jackman story was clearly a fabrication. This tabloid has no real insight into Johansson or Jost at all.
The magazine has a knack for baseless marital drama, Woman’s Day also said that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were in trouble after Kutcher testified at a murder trial. Apparently, the murder trial turned Kutcher into a nightmare, but that was all untrue. Gossip Cop busted that story because they celebrated an anniversary right when that story came out.
This tabloid recently swore that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth would break up because his job at Quibi had come to an end. This tabloid will latch on to any bit of news and make drama out of it. Witherspoon and Toth are doing fine, just as newlyweds Jost and Johansson are doing fine as well.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.