Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson Calling Quits After Getting Engaged?

This January, we shot down the outlet’s false assertion that Johansson was refusing to set a wedding date due to cold feet. “Scarlett’s seen how you can enter a marriage with big expectations of love, only to have things turn sour quickly,” an alleged insider told the tabloid. “She’s keeping Colin at bay for the time being while she sorts out her feelings.” The story was obviously nonsense: just because they haven’t gotten married yet doesn’t mean either one is unsure of things. Johansson was at the time in the middle of awards season and was getting ready to start promoting Black Widow. Maybe it’s just hard to plan a wedding in the middle of all that.