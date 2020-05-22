Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson Calling Quits After Getting Engaged?

Did Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson break up just after getting engaged? That’s what a tabloid article reported a year ago. Gossip Cop debunked the phony story, and it remains false today.
Last May, an article published in Star claimed that Jost and Johansson’s relationship was “on the rocks” after the Saturday Night Live writer supposedly heard his girlfriend was cheating on him. The Marriage Story actress was “caught cozying up” with another man, the tabloid said, “kissing him on the mouth and walking hand in hand as they chatted.” An alleged source told the outlet, “I don’t know how much more of this Colin can take,” explaining that Jost “acts all calm and collected, but that’s his thing. Inside, he’s ready to burst.”
This article was the latest in a long series of bogus rumors about the star couple, including one that Johansson was forcing Jost to quit SNL and another that they had gotten engaged back in 2017. Like those stories, this one was obviously nonsense. Not only did the tabloid offer absolutely no evidence of Scarlett Johansson’s alleged infidelity, just a couple of days after this article was published Jost and Johansson announced their actual engagement. The article’s timing, clearly, was less than ideal.
In the 365 days that have passed since Gossip Cop debunked this story, it’s only become clearer how ridiculous it was. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are still together and still engaged. In December, Johansson hosted SNL and ended her opening monologue with a sweet tribute to her fiance. “I just want to say that this place means so much to me. I have so many friends here, and I met the love of my life here,” she said, giving Jost a kiss. It looks like they’re doing just fine.
Despite the embarrassment of being immediately proven wrong last May, Star has refused to let up on pushing its ridiculous rumors about Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. In November, Gossip Cop debunked a ally story from the tabloid that claimed Johansson was using Jost as her personal PR guide after coming under fire for a few controversial statements.
This January, we shot down the outlet’s false assertion that Johansson was refusing to set a wedding date due to cold feet. “Scarlett’s seen how you can enter a marriage with big expectations of love, only to have things turn sour quickly,” an alleged insider told the tabloid. “She’s keeping Colin at bay for the time being while she sorts out her feelings.” The story was obviously nonsense: just because they haven’t gotten married yet doesn’t mean either one is unsure of things. Johansson was at the time in the middle of awards season and was getting ready to start promoting Black Widow. Maybe it’s just hard to plan a wedding in the middle of all that.