Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Lili Reinhart Split: “I’ll Always Feel Lucky”

After months of speculation, Cole Sprouse gave his public confirmation that he and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart have broken up. According to the actor, the two first separated at the beginning of this year before agreeing to end things permanently this past March. While a breakup is almost always a little sad, Sprouse’s sweet post seems to indicate that this wasn’t a messy split.
“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Sprouse wrote on Instagram in the caption of a photo of Reinhart hiking in the woods. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”
Sprouse’s kindness didn’t end at the breakup notice — he even promoted her latest project. “Also her movie comes out soon!” he concluded, “I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does.” He wrapped with a cordial “Thanks guys” and a heart emoji. Chemical Hearts, Reinhart’s upcoming film, comes out at the end of this week.
The actress’ interview with Refinery29 yesterday inspired a lot of discussion about her relationship status and the details of the breakup, and Reinhart opened up about the struggles and pains that come with ending a romance. Although she’s typically very private, her words were moving. “The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body's going through withdrawal from love,” she told the outlet. “‘You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with.’”
The now-single Sprouse brother will most likely appear in more romantic rumors than ever, like the one about him and Kaia Gerber we investigated earlier this year. His brother’s low-key lifestyle has kept him out of headlines and the gossip pages, although we won’t be surprised if we see Dylan pop up in the tabloids due to his relationship with Barbara Palvin. Stay tuned to Gossip Cop for the latest facts.