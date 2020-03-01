By Elyse Johnson |

Everyone loves a love story, especially when it happens between two characters everyone is infatuated with. That seems to be the case between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s characters on Riverdale. The actors even recently gave an interview where they specifically spoke on their character’s love status. Reinhart portrays the driven Betty Cooper, and Sprouse plays the somewhat-moody Jughead Jones. While anyone who watches the show is clearly invested in the fictional romance, it’s the real-life relationship between Reinhart and Sprouse that has fans talking.

The two haven’t been very forthcoming about what’s really going on (and we can’t judge anyone for wanting privacy), but here’s what we know so far!

Are Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse more than just friends?

Rumors of a relationship between the two began to emerge in March 2017 when Sprouse shared a picture of Reinhart in the fields on his Instagram page. In April 2017, Sprouse once again shared another picture of Reinhart dancing in the fields. Reinhart commented on a picture Sprouse posted on his page with several emojis. Throughout the summer of 2017, there were reports of the two making out at events, and PDA is a clear sign of a romance! Without photos or videos, however, there was no proof, and all fans had to go on were the two’s past social media interactions.

@colesprouse UM excuse me, your first episode on FRIENDS talks about ARCHIE comics….??? I'm casually watching and realizing this?????!??! — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 30, 2016

In September 2017, Cole Sprouse continued to use Reinhart as his muse for his Instagram posts while not confirming if the two were indeed a couple. “Whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are, in my opinion, a bit entitled to your personal life more power,” Sprouse stated to People.

The two continued to appear places together, posing for pictures with fans. In January 2018, Lili Reinhart also refused to confirm or deny if the two were dating. “People are just dying to know information about if I’m in a relationship or not. I understand the interest, but it’s called a private life for a reason. And it’s not something that I owe the world,” she said during an interview with V Magazine.

Betty and Jughead got closer and closer

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were spotted in April 2018 showing some more PDA in the most romantic place in the world, Paris! The two pretty much confirmed their relationship in May 2018 when they appeared at the Met Gala together, but the couple made it clear that they weren’t eager to speak about their relationship again.

After celebrating Cole Sprouse’s birthday in August 2018 with a sweet instagram post, the two appeared at the teen choice awards together. The couple continued to be affectionate on their social medias and even spent the holidays together towards the end of 2018. During the beginning of 2019, fans were concerned that the two were headed for splitsville, but the couple inadvertently shut down those rumors by continuously posting each other on social media.

What’s going on with the couple now?

In July 2019, there were unconfirmed reports that two had officially called it quits. Lili Reinhart took to social media to shut down the rumors and urged fans not to listen to everything they hear. Cole Sprouse also joined in on the fun and confirmed that the couple were just fine. “I think you have to poke fun at it a little bit. It’s kind of something you sign up for, but as long as you can keep it light and fun, it’s all good,” Sprouse told Entertainment Tonight.

It really does seem like fans worried about the relationship’s status can rest easy. Lili Reinhart is the cover story for the March issue of Allure, where she did a lovely photoshoot and interview with the outlet. The piece directly refers to Cole Sprouse as her boyfriend after the actress showed the reporter photos he had taken of her on her birthday.

At this point, it seems like the real-life relationship might be stronger than the one on the show!