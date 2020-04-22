Cole Sprouse Got “Death Threats” Over Alleged Affair With Kaia Gerber

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Cole Sprouse revealed what can come from baseless rumors after he was targeted by allegations he’d cheated on Lili Reinhart with Kaia Gerber. The Riverdale actor unleashed on the gossipers who pried into his private life in a fiery Instagram story. The insidious rumors began online, but Sprouse ended up facing the real-world consequences.

The rumors began springing up over the weekend after eagle-eyed fans supposedly spotted a photo of Gerber in Sprouse’s home. From there, the story began to put itself together, with the help of the internet, of course. Gerber, these supposed internet sleuths determined, had been quarantining with Sprouse in his home while Reinhart lived elsewhere. The model and Sprouse had gone behind Reinhart’s back to conduct their alleged affair, which Reinhart recently found out about. In retaliation for the pair’s betrayal, Reinhart unfollowed her long-time boyfriend on Instagram. That bogus narrative resulted in Sprouse receiving death threats.

Sprouse finally decided enough was enough and begrudgingly acknowledged the false rumors via an Instagram story, of course denying the allegations that he’d cheated on his girlfriend with an 18-year-old model. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” Sprouse wrote, via E! News. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” the Riverdale actor continued. “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.” Though Sprouse didn’t elaborate much on the status of his relationship, a source told E! News he and Reinhart were, in fact, still dating.

“Their relationship is always up and down but they do talk every day and care very much about one another. Lili and Cole have been trying to be more low-key,” the source told the outlet, which is much more reliable than some anonymous speculators on the internet. Furthermore, the source explained, Gerber and Sprouse are “just friends and have never been romantic” and the photos of Gerber at Sprouse’s home were “old.” It’s also true that Reinhart and Sprouse aren’t quarantining together since Sprouse is self-isolating in his LA home while Reinhart is in Vancouver.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have certainly had their ups and downs over the years, but this latest “scandal” has proven to be nothing more than idle gossip. Perhaps incidents like these are the reason the actress chooses not to talk about her relationship with Sprouse. Honestly, no one would blame her after she had to get through this nonsense.