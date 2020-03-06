Everything Cole And Dylan Sprouse Have Said About Working Together Again

By Elyse Johnson |

Dylan and Cole Sprouse will forever live in the hearts of millennials. The twin brothers rose to prominence when they starred on the Disney channel show, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. From there, the Sprouse brothers starred in the show’s spin-off, Suite Life on Deck, and continued to make appearances on other Disney shows. The actors haven’t appeared together in any recent projects since the Suite Life television films.

While there isn’t any bad blood between the brothers (thankfully, Gossip Cop hasn’t had to bust any negative rumors about the Sprouses so far), it wouldn’t be the first time sibling actors wanted to do separate things in their respective careers. For the Sprouse brothers, this is what the two have said about what it would take for them to share the screen again.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse have grown up

The twin actors have starred in several shows and films before their breakthrough roles on the Disney Channel sitcom. The two starred in the films, Big Daddy, I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus and the television shows Grace Under Fire and That 70’s Show. The last appearance the two had together was on Disney’s sketch comedy show, That’s So Random, where they both played themselves, in 2012.

Both brothers took a break from acting following this and decided to enroll in New York University. In 2019, the two spoke out about the possibility of working together and if there would be a Suite Life reboot. While the two were open to it, they did note there would be a catch to it.

Cole Sprouse stated, “We’ve talked about it,” but did say he wouldn’t be because of a reboot or reunion for Suite Life. He continued, “The whole kitschy twin thing, I don’t think that sells anymore. It’s about feeling passionate about acting again. If it’s a cool project, I don’t have a problem with that.”

Dylan Sprouse echoed the same sentiments as his brother, explaining, “Yes, we’re totally not averse to working together again. I don’t think we’ll be working as twins ever again, like cast in a role. But I think we both would be fine working together, whatever that means.”

In another interview with HollywoodLife, Dylan reiterated his willingness to work with his brother again. “It would have to be right. A lot of the times when they want to cast my brother and I, it’s really stupid [expletive]. So it would have to be something good and tasteful,” the actor explained.

The Sprouse brothers live separate lives

While we’re still holding our breath for a Sprouse brother reunion, the two still continue to entertain their fans. But in their own ways. Cole Sprouse has taken his career to a new level, as the actor currently plays Jughead Jones on the CW drama, Riverdale. Although some fans have argued for Dylan to join the show as an identical cousin of Jughead, we certainly aren’t expecting anything to come of it since it sounds a bit too much like the “kitschy twin thing” Cole criticized. We’d be happy to be proven wrong!

Dylan Sprouse took a bit of a different route from his brother. He is the co-owner of All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn and has acted in a few short films. It was recently announced that Dylan will be starring in his first feature film since his younger days. The actor will be in the film, After We Collided. It’s the sequel to After, a romance movie originally based on a One Direction fan fiction.