Cody Simpson Sending Miley Cyrus To Rehab For 'Meltdown' Over Liam Hemsworth Baby News?

Miley Cyrus’ new beau, Cody Simpson, was apparently shocked by his girlfriend’s sudden change. “The thought of Liam having a kid has sent Miley into an overdrive Cody’s never seen before,” tattled the source. He’s now “monitoring her behavior” and “won’t hesitate to put her in rehab to get her professional help.” The problem with that, though, is that people cannot be checked into rehab against their will unless they are forced to by a legal guardian or by court order. Simpson, who has been dating Cyrus since October, would have zero legal standing to force Cyrus into rehab. That’s assuming that rehab would ever be necessary in the first place.