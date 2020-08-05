Cody Simpson Cheating On Miley Cyrus?

Is the burgeoning relationship between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson in danger after Simpson was spotted getting lunch with a woman? One tabloid is using photographs of Simpson at lunch with an unidentified woman as evidence of strife. Gossip Cop is on the case.
The eagle-eyed folks at Woman’s Day have used photographs of Simpson getting lunch with a woman as grounds for cheating implications. The magazine calls this woman an “old flame,” but she is clearly neither Gigi Hadid nor Sierra Swartz, the publicly known exes of Simpson. The tabloid should not call her an “old flame” when it cannot identify her. She could be a co-worker, a friend, or even family.
The two seem to have shared a friendly hug, so the tabloid says, “according to onlookers,” that the two were “super cuddly and seemed together.” Granted the two were literally together at a lunch table but “super cuddly” does not conjure the image of a friendly hug. The tabloid tries to draw on the last time Simpson hung out with an unknown brunette woman, where she “clutched his helmeted face in a romantic fashion.” Sounds romantic, doesn’t it?
The tabloid concludes by talking to an anonymous source who says “I haven't heard if there’s any trouble between Miley and Cody,” but the so-called source hopes Cyrus is “OK with him going on lunch dates with a girl he’s obviously close with!” The implication of the whole article, with terms like “obviously close,” “super cuddly” and “romantic” want the reader to think Simpson is cheating on Cyrus, but in reality Simpson just got lunch with a woman and the tabloid assumes that must mean cheating.
The tabloid uses years-old photographs of Simpson getting lunch and riding motorcycles with other dark-haired women. The photos provided all either predate Simpson and Cyrus' relationship, like the "romantic" face clutch, or the current photos show her wearing a facemask. There's no way of knowing if the woman under the motorcycle helmet is the same as the woman in the facemask because all we can really see is her vaguely similar. Gossip Cop is debunking the implication of cheating because the tabloid can’t claim the two share a history when it cannot even identify one of the key parties.
Furthermore, all seems well between Simpson and Cyrus, despite numerous bogus tabloid stories to the contrary. A few days ago he posted a nice Instagram story saying he’s “in love with my best friend.” Ain’t that cute? The two have gotten sober together. It seems like the relationship is in a good place, despite what the tabloid would like to imply.
This Simpson story is quite similar to another story from the same tabloid where it claimed Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari had cheated. That story used mundane photos of Spears with Asghari and just wildly speculated that they were actually arguing. This time it uses photos of lunch and conjures cheating.
This is also the same tabloid that claimed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis would break-up over Kunis not wearing a wedding ring when in reality neither Kutcher nor Kunis typically wear their rings. It has erroneously claimed that Julia Roberts was coming between George and Amal Clooney. Likewise, it said Miranda Lambert was causing strife Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Look, Woman’s Day, men and women can be platonic friends. Cheating accusations need not be made over every single lunch outing between friends.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.