Cody Simpson Cheating On Miley Cyrus?

The Tabloid Doesn’t Know Who She Is, So How Can It Know He’s Cheating?

The tabloid uses years-old photographs of Simpson getting lunch and riding motorcycles with other dark-haired women. The photos provided all either predate Simpson and Cyrus' relationship, like the "romantic" face clutch, or the current photos show her wearing a facemask. There's no way of knowing if the woman under the motorcycle helmet is the same as the woman in the facemask because all we can really see is her vaguely similar. Gossip Cop is debunking the implication of cheating because the tabloid can’t claim the two share a history when it cannot even identify one of the key parties.