Clingy Kanye West ‘Freaking Out’ Over Reports Irina Shayk Is Leaving Him?

Is Kanye West panicking over whisperings that Irina Shayk is ready to call it quits? One tabloid insists West is worried he came on too strong. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kanye West ‘Willing To Do Anything’ To Keep Dating Irina Shayk?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Kanye West is pumping the breaks on his relationship with Irina Shayk over fears he’s coming off as clingy. Shayk and West only recently struck up a romance, though they’ve known each other through their work for years. According to the report, West is “crazy” about “leggy looker” Shayk but is concerned he’s scaring her off. Recent rumors claiming things have cooled off for the couple are reportedly only making him more paranoid.

An insider dishes, “He accepts in hindsight that maybe he came on a little too strong for Irina’s liking and needs to calm things down a notch or three,” adding, “The daily gift bags, huge bouquets of flowers and boxes of jewelry have been cut back to just one or two a week. After hearing rumors she was overwhelmed, he’s afraid he’s gone too far!” The outlet also alleges West is taking a step back and giving Shayk space. According to the report, West understands Shayk has a busy modeling career and is a dedicated mother to her 4-year-old daughter she shares with her ex, Bradley Cooper.

“He’s trying not to crowd Irina or freak her out with too much at once and let the relationship develop more naturally,” the tipster spills to the magzine, “Kanye is desperate not to fall into another relationship like the one he had with Kim. He thinks Irina is a completely different kind of girl and that he could be happy with her moving forward. He is terrified he could lose her!”

Kanye West ‘Pumping The Brakes’ On Relationship With Irina Shayk?

So, is it true West is taking a step back in a desperate attempt to keep Shayk with him? We seriously doubt it. Who trusts tabloid rumors more than their significant other? While tabloids want to believe they have some influence over celebrities’ lives and relationships, that simply isn’t the case. The magazines don’t know anything about the couple, and this report makes that painfully clear.

Furthermore, according to a far more reputable source, Shayk is the one that has been disturbed by the splitting rumors. A source close to Shayk told People, “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,” adding, “They are very much still dating.” Since their romantic getaway in France, the couple has maintained a long-distance relationship. According to the source, the couple is still going strong and they don’t appreciate the rumors circulating about them.

While it’s true that the two could end up splitting at any time, there’s another reason we don’t trust this story. The National Enquirer often gets it wrong about West. Back in 2019, the tabloid claimed Kim Kardashian was divorcing West over his obsession with religion. That was long before the couple ever even filed for divorce. Then, in 2020, the outlet claimed West was threatening to release secret tapes apparently containing dirt on Kardashian. The alleged tapes have yet to be released. And just last month, the publication reported Shayk was leaving West because he smelled bad. Obviously, the Enquirer can’t be trusted when it comes to West.

