Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Pop. Fssst.

That’s the sound of a chilled CLEAN Cause canned beverage being opened. As someone who has been enjoying that sound for a whole week, I can confidently say that CLEAN Cause’s sparkling yerba mate is a game changer.

At first glance, I was unsure of the packaged yerba mate, as I’ve never been one for energy drinks. But to my surprise, the bubbly, slightly sweet taste was a delightful far cry from the Red Bulls and Monsters of the world. Plus, CLEAN Cause’s yerba mate beverages have numerous health benefits and support a philanthropic vision.

What Is Yerba Mate?

While CLEAN Cause is a yerba mate brand to be reckoned with, you may be wondering what yerba mate actually is.

Yerba mate is a plant native to South America that is often made into tea. The leaves are typically dried over fire and steeped in hot water during production. Plus, it contains caffeine, which can provide a much needed energy boost.

But the discussion around yerba mate doesn’t end there. One of the reasons as to why yerba mate is quickly gaining popularity is because of its health benefits.

Health Benefits Of Yerba Mate

Yerba mate is still being heavily researched, but studies have already shown that regular consumption of yerba mate can lead to an increase in overall well-being.

For instance, yerba mate is rich in antioxidants and nutrients such as xanthines, caffeoyl derivatives, saponins and polyphenols. Because of this, yerba mate outweighs the antioxidant power of green tea – which says a lot.

Yerba mate is also known for its ability to increase awareness and boost energy. Many yerba mate consumers say it even “enhances alertness like coffee but without the jittery side effects.”

Some other benefits of the plant species include improving your overall heart health, easing inflammation related to obesity and lowering cholesterol linked to heart disease.

If you’re looking to improve your overall health by including yerba mate into your diet, CLEAN Cause is the way to go. Because CLEAN Cause doesn’t just produce tasty drinks. They are also focused on a central cause.

What’s CLEAN Cause All About?

The yerba matte brand is on a daily mission to support individuals in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. CLEAN Cause executes this initiative with every purchase by donating 50% of profits to fund sober living scholarships.

This idea came from serial entrepreneur, Wes Hurt, after his own battle with drugs and alcohol. He made it his goal to create a brand that gave back, and he did jus that.

Hurt was also an avid caffeine consumer, so he created a product that he knew would be beneficial to every day life – an organic sparkling yerba mate.

Since Hurt’s initial creation and hope, CLEAN Cause still makes it their top priority to “support individuals in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction.” So far, the philanthropic brand has generated over 2,253 scholarships representing more than $1,126,500. And with a brand that supports the recovery of many while crafting variously flavored natural caffeine drinks, what’s not to love?

CLEAN Cause’s Natural Caffeine Drinks

The healthy drink company offers nine different flavors of USDA certified organic sparkling yerba mate ranging from peach and raspberry to watermelon mint and lemon lime. Each 6 oz can includes low to no calories and 160 mgs of natural caffeine.

Because of the low number of calories and high levels of caffeine, these drinks are ideal for helping you wake up in the morning as well as getting a mid-day boost. How do I know this? Because I’ve been loving these drinks myself.

CLEAN Cause Yerba Mate Drink Review

Like I shared earlier, I’m not one for caffeinated drinks unless it’s coffee or traditional tea, but this one surprised me. The fizz is just right, the taste is refreshing and I don’t feel jumpy or restless after consuming a can.

The flavor lineup is also phenomenal. My current favorites are blackberry and peach, but you really can’t go wrong with any of the yummy options.

Still don’t believe me when I tell you these drinks are it? Well, they’re so good that I even got my dad on board the CLEAN Cause train. He’s someone who regularly drinks Red Bulls, Monsters and Bangs. But after tasting the sparkling drink, he decided to make the switch to the delicious yerba mate.

Where To Purchase CLEAN Cause

If you’re interested in getting a case of the delicious organic sparkling yerba mate for yourself, there are two simple ways to do so.

One way is by heading over to cleancause.com, selecting your preferred flavor, choosing between a 12- or 24-pack and purchasing away. You can get 10% off your first order and free shipping with code WELCOME10.

If you rather buy the CLEAN Cause beverages in person, visit the same website and navigate to “Store Locator.” Enter your location, and all of your local wholesalers will pop up.

No matter which way you choose to obtain your new favorite yerba mate drink, 50% of your purchase will support alcohol and drug recovery. Talk about a win-win.

