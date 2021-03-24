‘Claustrophobic’ George Clooney Taking Break From Wife Amal?

Are George Clooney and Amal Clooney going on a break? One story has George “desperate for alone time.” Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Claustrophobic Clooney Is Taking A Break From Amal’

According to the Globe, George and Amal Clooney are taking an extended break from one another after being forced into lockdown together. A source says George is “ready to break free after being ‘grounded’ for so long.” Amal is worried, as one insider says, that George “could slip back into those bad habits without her watching him like a hawk.”

George will still be with the family during awards season, but then an insider says that “he’s talking about a break in Europe by himself.” George wants to return to his London “party palace,” as one snitch puts it, under the guise of assessing flood damage. A source says, “The reality is George and Amal could go weeks if not months on their own, and that’ll put them back in the bad place that’s caused a lot of tension.”

An Inconsistent Story

This article can’t decide what the problem is between the Clooneys. In the beginning, it says the two are spending too much time together for George’s liking, but that final sentence makes it sound like they’re currently in a good place. Also, a supposed insider says that “he’ll head back to LA to be with Amal and the kids for awards season,” but awards season is already going on. The Golden Globes are already in the books, so when exactly is George Clooney going to go back?

The story doesn’t add up because it’s totally made up. As Gossip Cop has repeatedly proven, the Clooneys are doing just fine. Historically, both Amal and George’s jobs require them to travel for work, so shooting on the east coast is not a problem.

Other George Clooney Stories

This is a repeated story from this lousy tabloid. Last May, it claimed that George was fleeing Amal after he was photographed outside of his home. Both of these stories named lockdown as the primary source of pressure, yet the couple is still happily married. This recent escape story is evidently not just false, but also wicked lazy.

A few months ago, the Globe claimed Amal had given George a $570 million divorce ultimatum and proceeded to call him a henpecked husband. Gossip Cop has no clue why this tabloid is attacking George Clooney for being a present father, but here we are. These hateful and false stories exhibit no true insight into the Clooneys’ lives.

