Claudia Conway’s Role On ‘American Idol’ Might Be Getting Cut

Claudia Conway first auditioned for American Idol last November, but in the months since, there have been several controversies within her famous family.

The 16-year-old TikTok star made it past the first round of auditions, but it’s the role her parents have played that have some critics frustrated with the show. Her father, George, went with her during her audition, and her mother, Kellyanne Conway, appeared via video to encourage her daughter.

However, a series of videos posted by Claudia in January show Kellyanne issuing a stream of abuse towards her. This culminated in a topless photo of Claudia being posted to Kellyanne’s Twitter page, though Claudia has since said that she believes her mother was hacked and didn’t intentionally post the picture.

Now, according to an ABC insider, the show may drastically change her role on the show. Page Six reports that the network is still reeling from the drama surrounding Bachelor host Chris Harrison, so producers are questioning whether or not they want to risk further controversy by keeping Claudia in the spotlight. As a highly popular TikTok user with big-name parents, the program hasn’t shied away from using her in promotions, but that might stop before long. Conway’s own posts about her stint on the show have already drawn over half a million likes.

The insider says that executives are “rethinking how they are going to position Claudia and Kellyanne with promotion. They were big on putting Claudia in all of the promos, but now they are thinking of not putting as much focus on that … to not make as big a deal of her being on the show and focus on other contestants.”

Page Six also reports that a source close to Claudia says that she’s frustrated by the possibility of her time on American Idol being tainted by the controversy surrounding her parents. “Claudia has been exploited by many people, but not American Idol,” the insider shares. “Claudia wanted to do it … She worked really hard for her audition.”

