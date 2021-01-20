Claudia Conway Shares Disturbing Videos Of Alleged Abuse By Mother Kellyanne

While the videos don’t paint the entire picture of what’s going on behind the scenes, it should still be remembered that Claudia Conway is only 16-years-old. What is shown in the videos is concerning, to say the least, and since a minor is involved, it should warrant further investigation. Despite the all-too-public tensions that have played out between the mother and daughter in the past, it’s still disheartening to witness this type of familial breakdown.