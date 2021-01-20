Claudia Conway Shares Disturbing Videos Of Alleged Abuse By Mother Kellyanne

Kellyanne Conway and her teenage daughter, Claudia, don’t exactly have a warm mother-daughter relationship. In fact, the two ladies, if Claudia’s TikToks are to be believed, seem to be eternally at each other’s throats. Claudia recently released a series of videos that appear to show her mother yelling and swearing at her from off camera, giving viewers a closer glimpse at the tensions in the home.
In two disturbing videos Claudia Conway posted to her TikTok account, the 16-year-old daughter of Donald Trump’s former senior advisor Kellyanne Conway showed what appeared to be several tense standoffs between herself and her mother. The camera stayed focused on Claudia’s face throughout both videos, but it is assumed that the other voice in the recordings is Kellyanne’s.
In the first video, titled “A COVID recap with Kelly,” Claudia wears a mask as a woman, ostensibly her mother Kellyanne, yells off camera. The video is segmented into clips, and in one exchange, the off-camera voice says, “I can get you taken out of here today.” That is quickly followed by another clip where the woman calls Claudia an [expletive]. In yet another exchange, the older woman screams, “It’s over, it’s over — I don’t care who’s following you, [expletive].”
In a second video, the woman mockingly repeats Claudia’s words back at her, which leads to Claudia responding, “There’s something wrong with you.” Later, the woman asks, “Do you know what you’ve done to yourself?” repeatedly, followed by another clip with a caption “hits me” as the camera shakes and loses focus on Claudia.
The clips paint a disturbing picture of the pair’s home dynamics. Claudia released several more videos replying to commenters who called the behavior displayed by what’s assumed to be Kellyanne “verbal abuse.” Claudia also responded to people who accused her of heavily editing the videos and being disrespectful to her parents, and thus bringing the verbal barrage of insults and curses upon herself.
While the videos don’t paint the entire picture of what’s going on behind the scenes, it should still be remembered that Claudia Conway is only 16-years-old. What is shown in the videos is concerning, to say the least, and since a minor is involved, it should warrant further investigation. Despite the all-too-public tensions that have played out between the mother and daughter in the past, it’s still disheartening to witness this type of familial breakdown.
