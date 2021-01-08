Report: Julia Roberts 'Hiding' In New York Amid Marriage Problems News Report: Julia Roberts 'Hiding' In New York Amid Marriage Problems
Claudia Conway Makes Mom Kellyanne Flee The Room In Latest Video

screenshot of Claudia Conway dancing in front of her mother Kellyanne Conway on TikTok
(claudiamconway/TikTok)

The tension in the Conway household only seems to be growing with the latest post from Claudia Conway. The 16-year-old TikTok star posted another video with her mother, but it looks like Kellyanne was having none of it. It seems like the former Counselor to the President of the United States has figured out when to walk away when her daughter starts recording.

Yet Another Claudia Conway TikTok Featuring Her Mother

The video shows Claudia preparing to start dancing in front of her mom, who's sitting at what looks to be their dining room table, but Kellyanne seems to notice her daughter's phone recording before she could actually do the whole choreographed dance. With a slight grimace, Kellyanne Conway simply stands up and walks away from the table, leaving Claudia to finish off the video with a dramatic walk toward the camera alone in the kitchen.

The post was set to the song "Piss On Donald Trump," which is performed by comedian Sunkee Angel as their character Aunt T Jackie and features the line, “Well, Joe Biden is my president, it’s time to get crunk, so I guess that I’ll just piss on Donald Trump.”

"kelly saw the camera and dipped. bout to get grounded and get cps called on me but it’s worth it i’m a savage," Clauda wrote in the caption.

@claudiamconway

kelly saw the camera and dipped. bout to get grounded and get cps called on me but it’s worth it i’m a savage

? AUNT T JACKIE PISS ON DONALD TRUMP - Sunkee Angel

The clip has already racked up 3.5 million plays, which comes as no surprise. Claudia and Kellyanne's ongoing disagreements over President Donald Trump have made the headlines several times. Claudia's also appeared in the news with her father, George, recently when he went with her to her American Idol audition late last year.

