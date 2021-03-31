Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Claudia Conway wears a hospital gown and face mask in the hospital News Claudia Conway Hospitalized, Blames Appendix

Claudia Conway, who was recently eliminated from American Idol, has been hospitalized. The teen daughter of Kellyanne Conway, who was a one-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, is apparently suffering problems with her appendix. Claudia Conway Post TikTok Update She posted a video of herself to TikTok, the teen’s favorite form of social media, […]

 by Brianna Morton
A fluffy white dog is died and trimmed by a pair of dog groomers News ‘Pooch Perfect’ Condemned By PETA, Facing Viewer Complaints

ABC’s newest show Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson, has been condemned by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The animal rights group’s decree followed viewer complaints about the doggy beauty pageant. Some viewers even voiced concern about the dogs’ wellbeing.  PETA, an organization well-known for its outspoken stance on animal rights, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?

Many reality TV show fans consider the Kardashians their guilty pleasure. Tabloids know this and love fueling phony rumors, especially when they concern Kim Kardashian’s love life. Here are a few that Gossip Cop has already cleared up in 2021. Dating Before Divorce Before the second oldest Kardashian sister and Kanye West officially announced their […]

 by Michelle Tierney
Kate Hudson wears a strapless gown and smiles in front of a gray background News Kate Hudson’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Bathtime Photo

Kate Hudson and her almost 3-year-old daughter, Rani Fujikawa, enjoyed a twinning moment while enjoying a little mother-daughter bathtime. Hudson and her youngest child were clearly having a ball in their bubble bath and with their identical blonde buns, it was obvious who the little girl took after the most. With their bright smiles, they […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Claudia Conway Hospitalized, Blames Appendix

B
Brianna Morton
4:43 pm, March 31, 2021
Claudia Conway wears a hospital gown and face mask in the hospital
(Claudia Conway, TikTok)

Claudia Conway, who was recently eliminated from American Idol, has been hospitalized. The teen daughter of Kellyanne Conway, who was a one-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, is apparently suffering problems with her appendix.

Claudia Conway Post TikTok Update

She posted a video of herself to TikTok, the teen’s favorite form of social media, lying in a hospital bed. In the caption, Claudia wrote, “let’s hope that my appendix isn’t about to burst.” Even though she’s in a hospital bed with an IV attached to her arm, Claudia seemed to be in good spirits. 

She danced along with the song playing, “Drip Too Hard” by Lil Baby and Gunna, slowly waving her arms along with the song. We’ve got to admit, it was the perfect song choice. Claudia apparently knew it was a good choice, too, since she’d added some text to the video that read, “drip too hard? yall rocking w IVs?” 

@claudiamconway

let’s hope that my appendix isn’t about to burst 🤞

♬ Drip Too Hard – Lil Baby & Gunna

If she’s in good enough shape to joke and dance around, then it’s definitely hopeful that she’ll fully recover and be right as rain in no time. Unsurprisingly, Claudia’s mom Kellyanne didn’t make an appearance in the video. Considering the fact that the last few times she was featured in one of Claudia’s TikToks didn’t seem like a very good experience for either of them, it’s probably best she stayed off-camera.

More News From Gossip Cop

Gisele Bundchen Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation

Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Hair Is Ushering Back In This 2017 Trend

‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKeller Enjoys ‘Magical Moment’ In Steamy Bath Video

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Divorcing, Battling Over Huge Fortune

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.