Claudia Conway Hospitalized, Blames Appendix

Claudia Conway, who was recently eliminated from American Idol, has been hospitalized. The teen daughter of Kellyanne Conway, who was a one-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, is apparently suffering problems with her appendix.

She posted a video of herself to TikTok, the teen’s favorite form of social media, lying in a hospital bed. In the caption, Claudia wrote, “let’s hope that my appendix isn’t about to burst.” Even though she’s in a hospital bed with an IV attached to her arm, Claudia seemed to be in good spirits.

She danced along with the song playing, “Drip Too Hard” by Lil Baby and Gunna, slowly waving her arms along with the song. We’ve got to admit, it was the perfect song choice. Claudia apparently knew it was a good choice, too, since she’d added some text to the video that read, “drip too hard? yall rocking w IVs?”

If she’s in good enough shape to joke and dance around, then it’s definitely hopeful that she’ll fully recover and be right as rain in no time. Unsurprisingly, Claudia’s mom Kellyanne didn’t make an appearance in the video. Considering the fact that the last few times she was featured in one of Claudia’s TikToks didn’t seem like a very good experience for either of them, it’s probably best she stayed off-camera.

