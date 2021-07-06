Claudia Conway Gives Rare Update On Relationship With Mom Kellyanne, Rumors It Was All A Publicity Stunt

Claudia Conway is addressing rumors that she accused her mother, Kellyanne Conway, of leaking a topless photo of the teen to Twitter as a publicity stunt. The former American Idol contender also gave her over 200,000 Tik Tok followers an update on where things stand between her and her mother today and insisted that she was not being forced by anyone to say these things.

Claudia, Kellyanne Conway’s Tough Year

In January of this year, a topless photo of Claudia Conway, who is 16-years-old, was posted to her mother’s Twitter account. The photo was quickly removed and it was later explained that it was uploaded inadvertently. At the time, Claudia blamed her mother and claimed the picture was purposefully posted, seemingly as retribution for videos Claudia posted to Tik Tok that purported to show alleged abuse the teen faced from Kellyanne.

The teen later retracted her claim and insisted that she and her mother would “never try to intentionally hurt each other.” Now, several months later, Claudia has provided an update on her relationship with her mother, which has been somewhat estranged over recent years. She posted several tweets professing her love for her family and sharing some regrets about making her family’s personal issues public. She also insisted that the mainstream media doesn’t always show the full story.

hello beautiful people. i have some things to say so i will make this a thread:



everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world. as a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 2, 2021

A Positive Development In The Troubled Mother-Daughter Relationship

She added, “i can finally and fortunately tell you, with all the elation in my heart, that i am happy and safe. forgiveness has taught me a lot. i love my mother and she will always inspire me, despite our public conflicts. i am proud that we are living proof of breaking the cycle.” In a series of Tik Tok videos, the one-time American Idol hopeful defended the tweets from detractors who claimed that the teen had either faked her bad relationship with her mother for publicity or that she had been forced to write the tweets.

“I am happy and I am safe. My relationship with my mom is actually really good right now,” Claudia reported, adding that though she wasn’t staying with her mom at the moment, she had been in contact with Kellyanne earlier that same day. The two had apparently worked both together and separately to “break the cycle” and Claudia was visibly proud of the “healing” that her mom had undergone.

“We got the guidance we needed together…She’s been through things, traumas, that I can’t even fathom…I love her. Things are much better. I’m grateful,” Claudia said in the first video. In a second video, Claudia denied making up her claims of abuse as part of a publicity stunt.

Looking For Good PR?

“No, it was not a publicity stunt. Yes, I was in an unsafe place and state. Yes, we are better now and I’m safe,” Claudia explained, adding that her relationship with her mom is “great.” She also took aim at people who claimed she was forced to release a positive statement about her mom, adding, “A lot of people think I’m being forced to say these things and I’m not. I’m pretty independent.”

She concluded the video by expressing her gratefulness for the #JusticeForClaudiaConway movement because “I wanted to spread awareness…Because I know so many people have gone through those same things.” She then encouraged any of her followers who found themselves in a similar situation to follow her lead and break that cycle. Her next two videos reiterated her point since some people didn’t seem to understand her the first two times around.

Considering how grim things seemed for the mother-daughter duo just a few short months ago, it’s honestly good to see that there’s been positive progress in their relationship. There’s undoubtedly still plenty of work to be done in order to maintain this new positive turn of events, but this is a massive step in the right direction.

More News From Gossip Cop

See Kellyanne Conway’s Reaction To Claudia’s ‘American Idol’ Performance



‘Covid Tongue’ Is The Latest Sign You May Have Been Infected



Kutcher, Kunis Done ‘Living Separate Lives,’ Save Failing Marriage



Meghan McCain Joining ‘The Talk’ After Leaving ‘The View’?



Claudia Conway Hospitalized, Blames Appendix