Claudia Conway Eliminated From ‘American Idol,’ See Her Final Performance

Claudia Conway made it past the first round of cuts during Hollywood Week on American Idol, but her duet with fellow contestant Hannah Everhart failed to impress the judges and Claudia was eliminated.

There had been rumblings that Claudia’s personal life, particularly her well-publicized battles with her mother, Kellyanne Conway, would end the teenager’s American Idol dreams before they began. In the end, it was Claudia’s performance that got her cut from the show, though she took the loss well.

Katy Perry Delivered The Bad News To Claudia Conway

The sting of the elimination was probably made more bearable by judge Katy Perry’s final encouragement. “You’re just coming to life. I can see it in you,” Perry told her. “And you’re taking control of your life – and I applaud you for that.” But despite the kind words, Perry had to be the one to tell the teen that her American Idol journey had come to an end.

Claudia Conway left the stage as a class act, congratulating her fellow contestant who made it through the duet round and even managed to crack a few jokes, though it was clear that she was deeply disappointed by the decision. She still has a long life ahead of her, however, and if being a singer is something her heart is set on, the 16-year-old star has got enough talent to make that dream come true.

