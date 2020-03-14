New Bachelorette Clare Crawley Is A Familiar Face From ‘The Bachelor’

By Elyse Johnson |

There’s a new single lady coming to everyone’s favorite reality television show, but a few loyal fans may recognize her. Clare Crawley has been announced as the new bachelorette on ABC’s reality competition of the same name. The 38-year-old hairstylist announced on Good Morning America that she will be the lucky lady that all the men will vie for on the show’s sixteenth season. Surprisingly enough, the beauty is familiar with the Bachelorette/Bachelor universe.

Clare Crawley previously appeared on The Bachelor

Crawley has fought for love on television in the past. She was on the eighteenth season of The Bachelor, competing for the affections of Juan Pablo Galavis. Crawley made it into the final rounds and was one of the final two women. Unfortunately for her, Galavis chose Crawley’s competitor, Nikki Ferrell. Following this, Crawley didn’t give up hope on finding love. The reality star appeared in the first two seasons of the spin-off show, Bachelor in Paradise.

However, these attempts were both successful and the actress left voluntarily. Crawley then starred in The Bachelor Winter Games. This time, Clare Crawley was entangled in a love triangle, and the reality star ended up engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. The engagement didn’t last long, and the former couple broke up in April 2018, calling off the engagement.

She’s officially the 16th Bachelorette

Now, Clare Crawley is taking another chance at love again. However, the TV personality is a little concerned about her age this time around. When she first appeared on The Bachelor, she was 32 years old, and now that she’s 38, she thinks it could be a bit of a challenge for her. “I feel like I could be their mom, almost,” Crawley joked. She continued, “I feel like a lot of people put it out there as this negative thing. But for me, it’s just more years under my belt, more years of knowing what I want and what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for.”

When it comes to dating younger men, however, Crawley doesn’t feel intimidated. “I have been known to date young guys, so that’s not a problem for me. The thing is, I’m wondering if they’re ready for me with my age, so I feel like that would be more of an issue than me with them,” she stated.

Clare Crawley added that she isn’t ashamed of her age and doesn’t feel that it’s that important. “I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age — I’m proud of my age, but I just feel younger, and that, to me, is what’s important,” she explained. We hope this time, Crawley finds the love she deserves and is looking for! Unfortunately, it seems the show is delayed due to coronavirus concerns, so whenever it finally airs, we’ll be watching.