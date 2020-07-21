Claim Of Prince Charles Love Child In The Bahamas Is False

Does Prince Charles have a love child living in the Bahamas? A tabloid claims the Prince of Wales’ secret could implode the Royal Family. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
“Royal Love Child Found In The Bahamas!” reads the headline on the latest issue of New Idea. The tabloid's cover insinuates “the throne is in crisis” with a picture of Prince Charles looking in complete distress. However, the magazine’s accompanying article purports something entirely different. The outlet goes on to tell the tale of India Hicks, whom the outlet at first implies is Prince Charles’ secret child living a “quiet, yet luxurious” life in the Bahamas. The tabloid then switches its narrative by stating says Hicks is the goddaughter of Prince Charles.
Hicks, who was also one of the bridesmaids in Prince Charles’ wedding to the late Princess Diana, reportedly has kept in “constant touch” with the heir apparent to the Britsh-throne. The outlet claims despite Hicks living in the Caribbean for nearly a quarter of a century, she and the Prince of Wales meet up whenever she is in the UK. “Prince Charles has always had a soft spot for his goddaughter. Although India has lived in the Bahamas for many years she has kept in constant touch with Charles and speaks to him often,” a supposed rotal insider states. The alleged source continues, “They share the same sense of humor and he loves her free spirit. Charles will always be close to India.”
So, pretty much New Idea was setting up readers to believe the Prince of Wales had a secret child hidden away for years when in actuality, the person in question is his goddaughter. The tabloid’s cover also maintained the “throne” was in crisis because of Prince Charles’ alleged skeleton in the closet. Not only is that misleading, it’s straight deceiving. We’re debunking this phony tale simply on the merit the tabloid was trying implicate the British royal in a scandal, just so readers could buy its copies. What a load of garbage.
It’s not surprising the tabloids would stoop this low to try and sell a story. Last year, Gossip Cop debunked another outlet, the Globe, for falsely claiming Prince Charles came out of the closet. Another degrading and demeaning piece about the princes’ personal life that was incorrect. The magazine contended Prince Charles “outed” himself in a documentary about his marriage to Princess Diana. Gossip Cop investigated the phony tale and found no substantial evidence to support this claim. He made a joke, and the tabloid spun it around as fact.
Earlier this year, we busted the unreliable tabloid again for insisting that Prince Charles was dying and cutting his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, out his will. Gossip Cop found that not only was the Prince Wales not dying, but he also wasn’t cutting his wife out of his will. Thankfully, Prince Charles is still alive and still married to the duchess. Simply put, these tabloids have no real insight into the Royal family.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.