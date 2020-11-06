Claim: Amal And George Clooney 'Didn't Know' Prince Harry Or Meghan Markle Before Royal Wedding

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a star-studded affair. Queen Elizabeth, Oprah Winfrey, and Elton John were all in attendance, as were George and Amal Clooney. Tabloids are floating a story around that the Clooneys did not actually know the Sussexes before the event and were invited simply to increase the star power of the wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Heat, the Sussexes “didn’t have as many famous BFFs” when they got married “as they wanted us to think.” The article cites Lady Carolyn Warren, Prince Harry’s Godmother and former roommate of Princess Diana, who said she had asked the Clooneys “how they knew the bride and groom.” The Clooney’s response? “We don’t!”
The two power couples are now “firm friends and holiday pals,” so it seems like Prince Harry and Markle plan to make A-list friends worked out. The story concludes by saying, “The best way to make friends with Hollywood A-listers is to invite them to your wedding and hope for the best.”
This story is adapted from a story in Airmail by Rachel Johnson, a former Mail on Sunday writer and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s sister. That story did not interview Warren and simply says “there’s a story doing the rounds” about the Clooneys not knowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This is not a proper interview and more of an urban legend. If Clooney did actually say this, then Gossip Cop is confident that it was a misunderstood joke.
This story is bogus, for Prince Harry and Marke were already friends with the Clooneys before the wedding. E!, a far more reputable source than Heat, says that Prince Harry made a point of introducing Markle to not just his famous family, but also his famous friends, including George Clooney. Following the wedding, People reported it was Amal Clooney who helped get Markle situated in London.
This tabloid just wants to make the Sussexes sound like glory hounds who simply wanted to pad out their wedding with stars. It’s worth noting that Prince Harry’s godfather is the famous British painter Bryan Organ and that Princess Diana’s funeral was attended by the likes of Tom Cruise and Elton John. Prince Harry has been surrounded by famous people his entire life, so it only makes sense that some stars would be at his wedding.
Gossip Cop has consistently called out the unfair stories this tabloid prints about the Duchess of Sussex. It frequently tries to make Markle look as vain as possible, like when it said she wanted to become a reality TV star. The Suits star has made it clear that she will not allow cameras into her home.
This tabloid also said Markle was “disrespecting Princess Diana’s memory” by agreeing to the production deal with Netflix. The Sussexes have not revealed what content they’ll make for the streaming giant, but we do know that Prince Harry and Prince William have been in lockstep in how to honor their mother’s legacy.
In a story cut from the same cloth as this Clooney ordeal, the tabloid claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would renew their vows in Hollywood so they could show off for more A-listers. That renewal never happened, and we can clearly see the bias Heat holds for the duchess. The Clooneys and Sussexes were friends before the wedding and have only gotten closer since.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.