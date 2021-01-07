Cindy Crawford's Very First Instagram Post Reveals Who She Really Is

The star posted a nearly three-minute video featuring Crawford and some of her old family videos. It was made in collaboration with the American Cancer Society and the American Red Cross in honor of her brother, Jeff, who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was only 2 years old and tragically died at the age of 4. People undergoing cancer treatments need a large number of blood transfusions, a fact that not many know and the reason Crawford is so active when it comes to cancer research and blood donation.