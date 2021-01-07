Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid 'Taking A Break'? Celebrities Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid 'Taking A Break'?
Everything You Need To Know About Broadway Icon Patti LuPone Celebrities Everything You Need To Know About Broadway Icon Patti LuPone
Hugh Hefner’s Widow Revealed She Almost Died From A Fat Transfer Surgery News Hugh Hefner’s Widow Revealed She Almost Died From A Fat Transfer Surgery
Ben Affleck Returning For ‘Justice League 2’ To Keep Ana De Armas Happy? News Ben Affleck Returning For ‘Justice League 2’ To Keep Ana De Armas Happy?
News

Cindy Crawford's Very First Instagram Post Reveals Who She Really Is

Cindy Crawford smiles at the camera in a black dress against a green and gold background
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

It's just about to be the one-year anniversary of modeling icon Cindy Crawford joining Instagram. Unlike most celebrities, however, her first Instagram post wasn't just a quick snap celebrating her start on the social media platform. Instead, Crawford's was a message that completely explains who she is as a person.

The star posted a nearly three-minute video featuring Crawford and some of her old family videos. It was made in collaboration with the American Cancer Society and the American Red Cross in honor of her brother, Jeff, who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was only 2 years old and tragically died at the age of 4. People undergoing cancer treatments need a large number of blood transfusions, a fact that not many know and the reason Crawford is so active when it comes to cancer research and blood donation.

When I was 10 years old, my younger brother Jeff died of Leukemia," read the caption of the video. "Since then, supporting patients, and especially children, with cancer has always been a cause close to my [heart]. Today I’m partnering with the @americancancersociety and @americanredcross to share how blood donors can help. #GiveBloodtoGiveTime

Despite her frequent charitable efforts, Crawford is more often unfairly brought up in some sort of negative light. Despite sharing a years-long friendship with international lawyer Amal Clooney — and the fact that their respective husbands, Rande Gerber and George Clooney, are close pals and business partners — there has been a bevy of rumors that she was actually in a quiet feud with Clooney. Likewise, she's been wrongly put against fellow model Andie Macdowell as well. Unsurprisingly, the model's deeply caring personality isn't exactly a common topic in most coverage of her.

To donate to the American Cancer Society, you can click here

If you're interested in donating blood for the American Red Cross, click here.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Prince William Threatens To Sue Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over New Podcast

Report: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky Married On New Year's Eve

Report: Sandra Bullock Married

Was Rapper Young M.A. Shot Over The Weekend?

Is Kanye West Really Having An Affair With Jeffree Star? Investigating The Rumors

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

Everything Drew Barrymore Does To Get Ready For Her Talk Show, Including A 4AM Wake Up Time