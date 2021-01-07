Cindy Crawford's Very First Instagram Post Reveals Who She Really Is

It's just about to be the one-year anniversary of modeling icon Cindy Crawford joining Instagram. Unlike most celebrities, however, her first Instagram post wasn't just a quick snap celebrating her start on the social media platform. Instead, Crawford's was a message that completely explains who she is as a person.
The star posted a nearly three-minute video featuring Crawford and some of her old family videos. It was made in collaboration with the American Cancer Society and the American Red Cross in honor of her brother, Jeff, who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was only 2 years old and tragically died at the age of 4. People undergoing cancer treatments need a large number of blood transfusions, a fact that not many know and the reason Crawford is so active when it comes to cancer research and blood donation.
When I was 10 years old, my younger brother Jeff died of Leukemia," read the caption of the video. "Since then, supporting patients, and especially children, with cancer has always been a cause close to my [heart]. Today I’m partnering with the @americancancersociety and @americanredcross to share how blood donors can help. #GiveBloodtoGiveTime
Despite her frequent charitable efforts, Crawford is more often unfairly brought up in some sort of negative light. Despite sharing a years-long friendship with international lawyer Amal Clooney — and the fact that their respective husbands, Rande Gerber and George Clooney, are close pals and business partners — there has been a bevy of rumors that she was actually in a quiet feud with Clooney. Likewise, she's been wrongly put against fellow model Andie Macdowell as well. Unsurprisingly, the model's deeply caring personality isn't exactly a common topic in most coverage of her.
