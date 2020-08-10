Cindy Crawford Worried About Son Presley Gerber After Social Media Posts And Tattoos?

Are Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber panicking about the recent behavior of their son, Presley Gerber? Rumor has it that the family went into full crisis mode after a few social media posts and new tattoos, but Gossip Cop felt like the story was missing something. Here's what we found.
With the bold headline of "Cindy's Fears For Wild Son Presley," Woman's Day lined up a few shots at the entire family. It leads off with a statement about Kaia Gerber, Crawford's daughter, and her "disastrous love life," which is a weird way to start a story about her son. Regardless, it then settles into some whispers about Crawford and Rande's reaction to Presley's new tattoos — a 310 across his midsection and a pistol just below it on his hip.
The 310 is a reference to the area code of his hometown of west Los Angeles, which is a fairly common thing to get inked; Ariana Grande has the area code for her hometown of Boca Raton tattooed on her body. The outlet then brings up an admittedly questionable video Presley posted addressing the non-stop negative comments about his appearance where he said he'd give people his address if they wanted to come and criticize him to his face — which is a fair thing to bring up in a magazine about celebrity happenings — but the outlet then brought up the secret "crisis meeting" that was held at the Crawford-Gerber home.
"Cindy and Rande are great parents and they know when they have to step in," an alleged "family friend" told the magazine, "and this is one of those times." The source then explained, saying, "They think it's a cry for help — attention-seeking because his sister has become so famous, so quickly — but messing around with violent tattoos and inviting people to his home is going way too far."
While it's an easy-to-believe story on the surface, it mostly contains publicly available information, conjecture, and mean-spirited jabs about the 21-year-old, so it's hard to take it seriously. We absolutely agree with the "source" on one thing though: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber do seem to be great parents. In fact, they're so good that it makes all the talk about secret meetings and attention-seeking seem extremely phony. Crawford is obviously still proud of her son, and while she may have some worries about her children, as all parents do, she doesn't seem the type to trash her children to a "family friend." Just look at her absolutely heartwarming birthday message to Presley from a few months ago.
"So grateful for the time we’ve had together the last few months," she wrote. "I see your heart and your growth and I’m so proud of you! Excited to see what’s next!" Rande seems to be just as supportive. People, a more reliable outlet when it comes to insider info on celebrities, reported that Presley continued to work hard for his dad in his restaurant just a week or two after this Woman's Day story hyped up the idea of the young model being out of control and freaking out his parents. His parents have obviously come to terms with Presley's extensive ink, and unless the "family friend" is Tipper Gore, we really doubt that anyone's worried about his "violent" new tattoo — heck, even Justin Bieber has a crossed pair of pistols on his bicep.
The biggest issue with this piece of gossip is in the lines about Presley acting out because of Kaia Gerber's increasing popularity. The entire family is well-versed in the modeling world, which can see people go from the biggest stars to nothing and back, so arguing that Presley's tattoos and social media habits are out of jealousy don't really hit home. More importantly, the outlet basically retread this piece of gossip in July with a story about Cindy Crawford being worried about her daughter's dating habits. The Presley version of the story must not have gotten as much attention as the outlet hoped, so it tried again with his sister. Again, we wouldn't be shocked to hear that Crawford and Rande occasionally fret about their children, but this particular claim just doesn't ring true.
All parents worry, but not all parents call for secret crisis meetings and then immediately tell loose-lipped "family friends."