Cindy Crawford Worried About Kaia Gerber's New Relationship With Cara Delevingne?

Delevingne and Gerber are certainly friends, but this dating rumor is just one in a long line of shady rumors for Delevingne. She was said to be dating Paris Jackson by the National Enquirer, which Gossip Cop debunked after sources clarified that the two were flirty but not dating. That seems to be same relationship Gerber and Delevingne have, potentially flirty but no reason to think it’s more than friendship. We busted a similar rumor about Delevingne pining after Rihanna. Delevingne is openly pansexual. Tabloids feel they can say she’s dating just about anyone she’s seen hanging out with; Gossip Cop will remain steadfast in finding the true stories.