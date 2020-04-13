Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Cindy Crawford has been happily married to Rande Gerber since 1998, yet for some reason the year of their 20th anniversary was plagued by tabloid stories insisting that divorce was imminent for the supermodel and her husband. Here are some rumors that Gossip Cop busted about Crawford and Gerber throughout 2018.

Two years ago today, Gossip Cop debunked copycat articles from Star and RadarOnline about Crawford and Gerber’s recent vacation in Miami. To most people, a family trip like this might seem pretty ordinary, but for these gossip mills it was a “make-or-break” vacation to “save” their failing marriage. Gossip Cop reached out to a Crawford spokesperson for comment, who assured us that “everything was great” for the couple and that the trip was not about saving their marriage. The spokesperson had previously told called a different Star story predicting their divorce “asinine.”

In June of 2018, OK! reported that the Crawford and Gerber were headed for divorce after the couple put their house on the market, a move which apparently signaled that they were planning to split their assets. The tabloid quoted supposed “insiders” who claimed that and their disagreement over their children’s chosen career paths as well as Crawford’s alleged “trust issues” had led to the divorce talk. Gossip Cop, however, heard differently: Crawford’s rep told us on the record that “none of it is true except that they did sell a property.” Just a month before, Crawford had even posted on Instagram to celebrate her 20th anniversary with Gerber, saying, “I couldn’t have chosen a better man to do this thing called life with. I love you!” The tabloid was clearly dead wrong.

Just two weeks later, Closer came in with its own version of the theory that Crawford and Gerber were on the verge of divorce. “There has been constant drama in their marriage for years,” claimed a shady “source,” insisting that the couple were now “living separate lives.” Gossip Cop looked into the claim and found it to be nothing more than baseless nonsense. While the “separate lives” theory is a popular refrain for tabloid gossip about celebrity couples, it was plainly incorrect in this case: the spouses had recently been sharing plenty of love for each other on Instagram. On Mother’s Day, Gerber wrote, “thank you for raising these 2 with so much love,” and Crawford responded on Father’s Day with, “thank you for being the best dad ever for our two munchkins.” It’s clear that divorce was not just around the corner for the couple.

That December, the National Enquirer and RadarOnline published the same article claiming once again that Crawford and Gerber were heading for a “billion-dollar divorce,” over this supposed disagreement about their children’s careers. Both of their children, daughter Kaia and son Presley, are models, and another shady insider claimed that while Crawford was “all for it,” Gerber “wanted them to have a normal childhood,” adding that the couple “just seen to have outgrown each other, and now that the kids are grown, they seem willing to finally say goodbye!” In reality, however, both parents have publicly expressed support for their children’s chosen career paths, and Gossip Cop was once again told by Crawford’s rep that the claim is “not true in any way, shape, or form.”

Two years later, they’re still married. It’s plain to see that not a single one of these outlets has anything insightful or truthful to say about Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. And Gossip Cop will continue to debunk these phony claims as they come.