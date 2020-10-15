Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber Fighting Over How To Deal With Presley And Kaia: Report

OK! has seriously been banging this drum for years. Seriously, even in 2018, this tabloid swore that Cindy and Rande were headed for divorce after they fought over the future careers of their children. Now that it's become obvious that the parents are supportive of whatever their kids want to do as a career, the outlet's shifted over to gossip about dating and lifestyle choices. At the very least, it seems like the tabloid may be getting over its obsession with Kaia's brief fling with the comedian and has now moved on to obsessing over her connection with fellow model Cara Delevingne. Still, until it seriously re-evaluates the quality of its "inside" information, we just can't find any reason to trust these repetitive reports.