Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber Could Divorce After Presley And Kaia's Controversies: Report

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had their hands full a few months ago after both of their kids, Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber, made headlines for their eye-grabbing antics, and one magazine said that the marriage looked closer to its end than the couple would admit. Let's take a look at what was said.
The ordeal was the cover story for Life & Style earlier this year. "Cindy and Rande are at their wits' end," an anonymous source revealed, pointing to Presley's DUI, face tattoo, and online behavior and Kaia's brush with controversial comedian Pete Davidson. "Kaia's relationship with Pete has been hard enough to endure, and now Presley's problems are worse than they thought," they added. "It's no secret that they're freaking out. Trying to decide how to handle their kids has been a nightmare and put a major strain on their marriage." The tabloid slyly noted that the couple, in fact, was actually "struggling" to deal with the situation.
"They have been fighting and blaming each other for not being strict enough parents or attentive enough," the insider said. "After all of these years, their kids' questionable choices could be what finally breaks them." Despite the family's successes, like Kaia's skyrocketing modeling career and Rande's big business deal with longtime pal George Clooney, they still had problems. The snitch told the outlet,
No family is perfect. Even ones who seem to have it all.
"Rande and Cindy aren't agreeing on anything lately, especially when it comes to their kids." Presley's online outbursts, which have seen him challenging commenters to a physical fight among other things, were a sure "sign" that thing could only get worse. "It's all too much," the snitch said. "Cindy absolutely lost it over his latest antics." Meanwhile, the tabloid placed much of the stress regarding their daughter on Davidson, referencing his "whirlwind" of famous girlfriends and drug use. The most shocking of these accusations was a bizarre anecdote about Rande and Crawford being photographed arguing outside of their daughter's apartment where someone claimed to overhear Rande saying that Davidson had "scratched out eyes" and needed help, although no further information or context is offered.
While the outlet admitted that Davidson and Gerber seemed to have already split at the time, it was skeptical. Crawford "is not convinced that she's actually stopped seeing Pete," the tipster shared. "Kaia has always thought she could save Pete." The resulting stresses have apparently taken quite a toll on the parents. "They feel as if they failed as parents," the snitch continued. "They're questioning themselves: If they had raised their kids outside of LA, like Cindy wanted, away from the ugly side of Hollywood, would they have turned out better? Were they too lenient? Did they give them too much freedom? They're having major regrets."
It's supposedly got bad enough that George Clooney wanted to lend a hand to help out his close friends. "George has reached out, saying that he'll do anything to help with the kids — like Rande, he thinks Presley should be setting a better example for his sister, and Kaia doesn't need to jeopardize her career for Pete," another tipster added, saying that Clooney was deeply concerned about his friends' relationship. "He and Amal have even offered their home in Lake Como, Italy, as a romantic escape from all of the chaos."
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber "find themselves blaming each other for being bad parents." Worse yet, their home life has crumbled. "Cindy and Rande have even taken to sleeping in separate bedrooms at times. It's a mess," the source said. "They are not bad parents. They always gave Presley and Kaia all the love and support they ever needed." Still, the tipster asserted, they can't stop feeling guilty. "They went to the best schools, had access to every extra-curricular activity possible — and yet Cindy and Rande still feel like they didn't do enough with both of their kids spiraling out of control."
"Nobody wants to see Cindy and Rande divorce," the tipster added, "but if they did, it would be one of the messiest divorces ever." Noting that any legal battle would be a nightmare due to both of their respective career successes, the article concluded on a sour note. "Cindy and Rande haven't given up yet," the well-informed insider said. "But they really are at the end of their rope."
Even when this rumor originally emerged, it was still pretty sketchy. The biggest question we have is who in the world would be in the position to know that deepest regrets of both members of a couple and the thoughts of one of their best pals and was eager to spill the beans to the same tabloid media that's been harping on Crawford and Rande for years now. Given the fact that months have passed without any legitimate signs of a divorce — or even a single spat — we're pretty confident in dismissing the idea of a rocky relationship.
Likewise, it's always been obvious that Crawford's her daughter's number one fan. The idea that the modeling legend would be in panic mode over a fling is laughable, and we'd be seriously interested in meeting whatever source is inside enough to know the darkest doubts of the family but foolish enough to think that briefly dating a crass comedian would spell the end of Kaia's extremely successful career. When Davidson opened up about his split from Kaia, he basically said that he was holding her back and realized she would be better off without him at that point, which is the exact opposite of what the source reported. Besides, parents and children will always disagree on some things, and Crawford's disapproval of Kaia's romantic life is a frequent gossip topic — it seems to enjoy speculating about Kaia's relationships with a flair for the dramatic. However, there have been absolutely no signs that there's any weakness in the mother-daughter relationship.
And while Presley Gerber's situation is admittedly a step messier than his sister's overly-dramatized fling, he's not tearing his family apart. Woman's Day published a similar story in August, claiming that Presley's face tattoo and recent behavior was seriously stressing his mother out. Again, parents and their children tend to fight about some things, and while we wouldn't be surprised if Crawford and Rande were surprised by all of their son's new ink, there's no reason to accuse him of damaging his parents' relationship and home life. He may throw out the occasional braggadocious social media post, but he works at his father's restaurant and obviously cares about his family.
The family seems to be completely happy at the moment. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were joined by their daughter in Mexico last month and looked to be all smiles. Kaia brought along Jacob Elordi, who looks to be her newest beau, so it really doesn't seem like her parents are stressing about her love life. Ultimately, reporting should be defendable years after publishing, so we're holding this tabloid accountable for its bogus take on the situation. Strip away the useless and untrustworthy "tips" and all that's left is an attempt to insult the Crawford-Gerber family and drop eye-catching names like the Clooneys and Pete Davidson.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.