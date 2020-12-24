Report: Cindy Crawford Begging Kaia Gerber To Help Her Brother Presley After 'Wild Behavior'

This is a narrative that's appeared in multiple outlets this year, and ever since Presley revealed his face tattoo, we've seen several iterations of this rumor that said his famous parents simply couldn't deal with the ink. In fact, OK! published a similar article about the Crawford-Gerber family this past October. Apparently, the tabloid decided to change its mind about Kaia and said that she was worrying her parents as much as her brother was. Gossip Cop busted that report, just as we debunked this Presley-centered story. The siblings still love each other a lot, and the family is pretty dang wholesome.