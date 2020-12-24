Report: Cindy Crawford Begging Kaia Gerber To Help Her Brother Presley After 'Wild Behavior'

Presley Gerber has popped up in several headlines this year due to his tattoos and controversial social media posts, and one tabloid said that the young model's mother, Cindy Crawford, is begging her daughter, Kaia Gerber, to help her brother. Gossip Cop looked into the claim.
The report, published in OK! earlier this year, came with a bold headline that said, "Cindy Begs Kaia: Help Your Brother!" According to an anonymous insider, "Cindy worries he's hanging out with low life losers and figures that if he won't listen to her and [his father] Rande, maybe he'll listen to his sister." The source then implied that something happened between the siblings. "They've always been so close, they used to be able to talk about anything with each other."
The tabloid then says that Presley's "wild behavior" and antics have "alarmed family and fans" alike. His sister supposedly tried her best to reach out to him, but the snitch said that "Presley's ignoring everyone." The mysterious source ended on an ominous note, saying,
Cindy's hoping Kaia will eventually get through to him, but if she can't, it could be time for a serious intervention.
Despite the tabloid's insistence that there was some sort of dark and dangerous pattern of behavior, Presley Gerber is and has been doing just fine and his parents are as happy as ever. In fact, the whole family looked incredible in Cindy Crawford's sweet Instagram post for Thanksgiving, with Presley wrapping his arms around his sister and his dad. It's honestly easy to overlook his relatively new face and neck tattoos considering how happy everyone looks, but more importantly, it ruins any claims about problems in the family.
This is a narrative that's appeared in multiple outlets this year, and ever since Presley revealed his face tattoo, we've seen several iterations of this rumor that said his famous parents simply couldn't deal with the ink. In fact, OK! published a similar article about the Crawford-Gerber family this past October. Apparently, the tabloid decided to change its mind about Kaia and said that she was worrying her parents as much as her brother was. Gossip Cop busted that report, just as we debunked this Presley-centered story. The siblings still love each other a lot, and the family is pretty dang wholesome.
While we understand that tattoos might make some people uncomfortable, it's obviously not that big of a problem for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. There's no looming intervention or cold shoulders in the Crawford-Gerber household. They're still as supportive as any loving parents, and the only troubling behavior is OK!'s habit of publishing bogus stories about the famous family. It's obvious that the outlet has no idea what Presley or Kaia are up to, let alone their parents.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
